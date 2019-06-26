Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Sun Communities, Inc. ( SUI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.75 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SUI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.63% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $128.33, the dividend yield is 2.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SUI was $128.33, representing a -2.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $131 and a 35.61% increase over the 52 week low of $94.63.

SUI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). SUI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.32. Zacks Investment Research reports SUI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 5.82%, compared to an industry average of -.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SUI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SUI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SUI as a top-10 holding:

NuShares Enhanced Yield US Aggregate Bond ETF ( NURE )

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF ( VBK ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VBK with an increase of 7.19% over the last 100 days. NURE has the highest percent weighting of SUI at 5.3%.