Summit State Bank (SSBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019

Summit State Bank ( SSBI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 23, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SSBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 19th quarter that SSBI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.05, the dividend yield is 3.98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SSBI was $12.05, representing a -23.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.85 and a 13.15% increase over the 52 week low of $10.65.

SSBI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.85.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SSBI Dividend History page.