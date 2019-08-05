Summit Midstream Partners, LP (SMLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019

Summit Midstream Partners, LP ( SMLP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.287 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 14, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SMLP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -50.09% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $7.51, the dividend yield is 15.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SMLP was $7.51, representing a -57.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.73 and a 16.43% increase over the 52 week low of $6.45.

SMLP is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc ( ENB ) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. ( EPD ). SMLP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.34. Zacks Investment Research reports SMLP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 883.33%, compared to an industry average of 8.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SMLP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.