Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (Symbol: INN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.46, changing hands as low as $11.36 per share. Summit Hotel Properties Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, INN's low point in its 52 week range is $9.29 per share, with $14.61 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $11.43.
