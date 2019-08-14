Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. ( INN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased INN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that INN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.49, the dividend yield is 6.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of INN was $11.49, representing a -18.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.09 and a 23.68% increase over the 52 week low of $9.29.

INN is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). INN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.87. Zacks Investment Research reports INN's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -11.11%, compared to an industry average of -1.1%.

