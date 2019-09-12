Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

Summit Financial Group, Inc. ( SMMF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SMMF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 15.38% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $25.88, the dividend yield is 2.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SMMF was $25.88, representing a -5.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.47 and a 44.26% increase over the 52 week low of $17.94.

SMMF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). SMMF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.39. Zacks Investment Research reports SMMF's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -2.65%, compared to an industry average of 6.1%.

