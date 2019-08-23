Summer of bonds: funds pile into TIPS, government debt

Reuters





LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Treasury inflation protected securities (TIPS) netted their biggest weekly inflows since November 2017, while government bonds saw their fourth biggest weekly inflows as investors sought safety against an uncertain global economic backdrop.

A total of $15 billion flowed into all bond funds in the week to Wednesday, the eighth biggest ever week of inflows, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said on Friday, citing EPFR data. That included $7.1 billion into government bond funds and $1.2 billion into TIPS, it said.

The stampede into fixed income contributed to a record three-month inflow into bond funds, with $155 billion flowing in following a huge reversal in previous months.

The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday awarded primary dealers their smallest ever share of 30-year TIPS at an auction as investors took the majority of the supply.

BAML said the demand for TIPS and gold, which drew in $400 million, suggested investors were hedging against the risk of inflation.

A clamour for investment-grade fixed income has come at the expense of emerging market debt.

Emerging market debt outflows reached $2.5 billion in the week, the largest outflows for 14 weeks. Emerging market equities have experienced outflows for 24 of the past 27 weeks.

BAML's Bull & Bear Indicator plummeted to 2.4 from 3.4 previous week, closing in on a contrarian "buy signal" of 2.0, the bank said.