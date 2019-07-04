Sudan military council, opposition reach power-sharing agreement

Reuters





KHARTOUM, July 5 (Reuters) - Sudan's ruling transitional military council and a coalition of opposition and protest groups reached an agreement to share power during a transition period leading to elections, sources said on Friday.

The two sides, which have held talks in Khartoum for the past two days, are expected to hold a news conference.

