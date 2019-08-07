Quantcast

Subway to test Beyond Meat meatball in N.America

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 7 (Reuters) - Subway Restaurants will test Beyond Meat Inc meatballs in 685 restaurants across the United States and Canada starting next month, the latest chain to jump on the meat alternatives bandwagon.

Subway said it would use the plant-based meatballs in its trademark 'Meatball Marinara sub' at the restaurants for a limited period.

Shares of Beyond Meat, which sells its plant-based burgers and sausages at restaurants and in supermarkets, rose 4% in premarket trading. They have soared 545% since their IPO in May.

Beyond Meat's products, including faux meat patties and beef crumbles, are used in Del Taco Restaurant Inc's tacos and Carl's Jr's burgers and most recently, in chains such as Dunkin' and Canada'sTim Hortons. Blue Apron last month said it would also add Beyond Meat's plant-based burgers to its meal-kits.





This article appears in: Stocks , Technology , Commodities
Referenced Symbols: APRN ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar