Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Suburban Propane Partners LP (Symbol: SPH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.74, changing hands as low as $22.73 per share. Suburban Propane Partners LP shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SPH's low point in its 52 week range is $18.63 per share, with $24.89 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $22.98.
