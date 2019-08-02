Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (SPH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 05, 2019

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. ( SPH ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.6 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SPH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that SPH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $24.37, the dividend yield is 9.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SPH was $24.37, representing a -2.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.89 and a 30.81% increase over the 52 week low of $18.63.

SPH is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as JD.com, Inc. ( JD ) and O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. ( ORLY ). SPH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.29. Zacks Investment Research reports SPH's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -2.42%, compared to an industry average of -8.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SPH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SPH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SPH as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors High Income MLP ETF ( YMLP ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is YMLP with an increase of 2.72% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SPH at 9%.