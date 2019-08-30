SU Ex-Dividend Reminder - 9/3/19

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/3/19, Suncor Energy Inc (Symbol: SU) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.42, payable on 9/25/19. As a percentage of SU's recent stock price of $29.31, this dividend works out to approximately 1.43%, so look for shares of Suncor Energy Inc to trade 1.43% lower - all else being equal - when SU shares open for trading on 9/3/19.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SU is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.73% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SU's low point in its 52 week range is $25.81 per share, with $41.61 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $29.34.

In Friday trading, Suncor Energy Inc shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.

