STZ Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $187.27, changing hands as low as $185.87 per share. Constellation Brands Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, STZ's low point in its 52 week range is $150.37 per share, with $228.91 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $187.72.
