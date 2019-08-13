Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( RGR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased RGR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -51.72% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $42.76, the dividend yield is 1.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RGR was $42.76, representing a -38.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $70 and a 3.16% increase over the 52 week low of $41.45.

RGR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Axon Enterprise, Inc. ( AAXN ) and National Presto Industries, Inc. ( NPK ). RGR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.3.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RGR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.