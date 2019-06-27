Quantcast

Student accommodation provider Unite in advanced talks to buy Liberty Living

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


June 27 (Reuters) - Britain'sUnite Group said on Thursday it was in advanced talks to buy fellow student accommodation firm Liberty Living from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB).

Unite would offer cash and stock that would make CPPIB a significant shareholder in the combined company upon deal completion, the company said.

"If the transaction goes ahead it will be priced on a NAV-for-NAV basis," the company said. Liberty Living's net asset value was 1.4 billion pounds ($1.78 billion) as on Feb. 28, Unite said.

Shares of Unite were down 2.6% at 974 pence at 1525 GMT.

($1 = 0.7886 pounds)





