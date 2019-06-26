Stryker Corporation (SYK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Stryker Corporation ( SYK ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.52 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SYK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SYK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $203.8, the dividend yield is 1.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SYK was $203.8, representing a -0.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $205.33 and a 40.79% increase over the 52 week low of $144.75.

SYK is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as 3M Company ( MMM ) and Becton, Dickinson and Company ( BDX ). SYK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.27. Zacks Investment Research reports SYK's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 11.53%, compared to an industry average of 7.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SYK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SYK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SYK as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF ( IHI )

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF ( CWS )

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF ( FPX )

Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF ( BOUT )

Global X Longevity Thematic ETF ( LNGR ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IHI with an increase of 11.38% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SYK at 4.49%.