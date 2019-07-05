Quantcast

Strong jobs gains send dollar to more than two-week highs

By Reuters

Reuters


By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, July 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar gained against a basket of currencies to its highest levels in 2-1/2 weeks on Friday after data showed that U.S. job growth rebounded strongly in June.

Non-farm payrolls increased by 224,000 jobs last month, the most in five months, and well above the 160,000 jobs forecast by economists.

"You look at the U.S. number for today and there's quite a bit of sticker shock with that," said Bipan Rai, North America head of fx strategy at CIBC Capital Markets in Toronto. "We think the sticker shock and thin liquidity is enough to drive the dollar a little bit firmer for today."

The data came as many traders and investors were away, a day after the July 4 holiday and ahead of the weekend.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was last at 97.311, up 0.56%, after earlier rising to 97.443, the highest level since June 19.

Moderate wage gains in June, however, added to evidence that the economy is slowing while the increase in jobs was not enough to offset weakness in May.

"You did get a massive upside surprise but again that's coming after a month in which you had a massive downside miss," Rai said. "If you take the two numbers together you are still averaging at a clip that's slower than prior years' growth."

Average hourly earnings rose 6 cents, or 0.2%, after gaining 0.3% in May. That kept the annual increase in wages at 3.1% for a second straight month.

The dollar has weakened from a two-year high reached in May on growing expectations that the Federal Reserve is closer to cutting interest rates.

U.S. economic growth continued "at a solid pace" in the first half of the year though it likely weakened in recent months as higher tariffs depressed global trade and business investment weakened, the Fed said on Friday in its semi-annual report to Congress.

The euro also came under pressure on Friday after data showed that German industrial orders fell far more than expected in May, and the Economy Ministry warned that this sector of Europe's largest economy was likely to remain weak in the coming months.

A relentless slide in European government bond yields has forced investors to look for higher-yielding assets elsewhere, which is holding back a sustained euro rally against the greenback.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 2:18PM (1818 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close

Previous

Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct

Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.1218

$1.1284

-0.58%

-2.19%

+1.1287

+1.1208

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

108.5700

107.7900

+0.72%

-1.53%

+108.6100

+107.7900

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

121.81

121.67

+0.12%

-3.49%

+121.9200

+121.6100

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9926

0.9850

+0.77%

+1.14%

+0.9931

+0.9846

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.2520

1.2576

-0.45%

-1.86%

+1.2587

+1.2482

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.3091

1.3050

+0.31%

-4.00%

+1.3136

+1.3045

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.6974

0.7019

-0.64%

-1.06%

+0.7029

+0.6958

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.1135

1.1114

+0.19%

-1.06%

+1.1147

+1.1110

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8958

0.8969

-0.12%

-0.29%

+0.8984

+0.8959

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.6619

0.6686

-1.00%

-1.46%

+0.6694

+0.6603

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

8.6231

8.5308

+1.08%

-0.18%

+8.6385

+8.5277

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

9.6744

9.6278

+0.48%

-2.34%

+9.6831

+9.6237

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.4340

9.3206

+0.57%

+5.25%

+9.4628

+9.3198

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.5830

10.5230

+0.57%

+3.11%

+10.6067

+10.5177





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar