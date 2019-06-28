Quantcast

Strong Canada April GDP suggests economic slowdown is ending

By Reuters

Reuters


OTTAWA, June 28 (Reuters) - Canada's economy grew by a greater-than-expected 0.3% in April, the second strong performance in a row, suggesting a recent slowdown is ending, Statistics Canada data indicated on Friday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted GDP expansion of 0.1% in April after a 0.5% increase in March. The overall two-month growth was the greatest since November and December 2017.

The Bank of Canada - which is due to announce its next interest rate decision on July 10 - has repeatedly said it believes the economy will recover from recent challenges posed by low oil prices, weak household spending and trade tensions.

The manufacturing sector though contracted by 0.8%, the largest decline since August 2017, in part due to a 7.7% drop in motor vehicle manufacturing as a result of temporary shutdowns at some plants and atypical production schedules.

Graphic - Canada monthly GDP, exports to the U.S

Graphic - Canada economic snapshot





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar