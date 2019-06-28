Strong Canada April GDP suggests economic slowdown is ending

Reuters





OTTAWA, June 28 (Reuters) - Canada's economy grew by a greater-than-expected 0.3% in April, the second strong performance in a row, suggesting a recent slowdown is ending, Statistics Canada data indicated on Friday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted GDP expansion of 0.1% in April after a 0.5% increase in March. The overall two-month growth was the greatest since November and December 2017.

The Bank of Canada - which is due to announce its next interest rate decision on July 10 - has repeatedly said it believes the economy will recover from recent challenges posed by low oil prices, weak household spending and trade tensions.

The manufacturing sector though contracted by 0.8%, the largest decline since August 2017, in part due to a 7.7% drop in motor vehicle manufacturing as a result of temporary shutdowns at some plants and atypical production schedules.

Graphic - Canada monthly GDP, exports to the U.S

Graphic - Canada economic snapshot