Quantcast

Stromboli Volcano Eruption 2019: 7 Things to Know

By Karl Utermohlen,

Shutterstock photo

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The Stromboli volcano eruption that took place earlier this week proved to be a fatal one.

Stromboli Volcano Eruption Source: Dave Kellam via Flickr

Here are seven things to know about the eruption in the Italian island of Stromboli :

  • One hiker was killed following a series of eruptions that emerged from one of the most active volcanoes on Earth this Wednesday, according to a fire official.
  • Firefighters were sent to the site to extinguish fires that were started by the eruption, followed by a helicopter that was dispatched to rescue hikers who signaled distress, per the Italian fire and rescue service Vigili del Fuoco.
  • Vigili del Fuoco spokesperson Lica Cari said that fire bridgade teams recovered the body of one hiker as they were going about their jobs. Cari added that firefighters then rescued a second hiker.
  • The two primary explosive events took place at around 4:46 p.m., local time, on the island, which can be found in the Tyrrhenian Sea. Stromboli is off the north coast of Sicily, according to the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology reported.
  • There were lava spills before the event, happening about two minutes before it.
  • "The analysis of the data of the seismic network made it possible to identify, in addition to the major explosions, about 20 minor explosive events," according to the institute.
  • The initial explosion marked the largest such explosion since at least 2007, per volcanologist Boris Benhcke, who is with the institute.

More From InvestorPlace

Compare Brokers

The post Stromboli Volcano Eruption 2019: 7 Things to Know appeared first on InvestorPlace .



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing


More from InvestorPlace Media

Subscribe





InvestorPlace Media
Contributor:

InvestorPlace Media

Investing, Financial News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar