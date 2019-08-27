Quantcast

Strike action pushes miner Sibanye into the red in first half

By Reuters

Reuters


JOHANNESBURG, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Precious metals producer Sibanye-Stillwater said on Tuesday it fell into the red in the first half of the year due to a five-month strike at its South African gold operations.

Gold production was hit by the strike over pay and job cuts that ended in April and cost Sibanye more than $100 million in lost revenue.

The diversified miner, which is due to release its first-half results on Thursday, said it expects a headline loss of 54 cents per share for the six months to June 30, compared with headline earnings per share of 4 cents in the year ago period.

($1 = 15.2369 rand)





This article appears in: Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Stocks , Earnings


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar