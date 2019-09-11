Strattec Security Corporation (STRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Strattec Security Corporation ( STRT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased STRT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that STRT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.21, the dividend yield is 2.92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STRT was $19.21, representing a -48.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.50 and a 3.78% increase over the 52 week low of $18.51.

STRT is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Ingersoll-Rand plc (Ireland) ( IR ) and Aptiv PLC ( APTV ). STRT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$4.59.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STRT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.