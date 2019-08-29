Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019

Strategic Education, Inc. ( STRA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased STRA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that STRA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $170, the dividend yield is 1.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STRA was $170, representing a -10.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $189.79 and a 66.32% increase over the 52 week low of $102.22.

STRA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Johnson Controls International plc ( JCI ) and TAL Education Group ( TAL ). STRA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.33. Zacks Investment Research reports STRA's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 40.74%, compared to an industry average of 10.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STRA Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to STRA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have STRA as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF ( PSCD )

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF ( IJT )

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P SmallCap 600 G ( SLYG )

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF ( VIOG )

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF ( IJR ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VIOG with an decrease of -4.17% over the last 100 days. PSCD has the highest percent weighting of STRA at 3.92%.