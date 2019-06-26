STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

STORE Capital Corporation ( STOR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased STOR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that STOR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $34.27, the dividend yield is 3.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STOR was $34.27, representing a -3.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $35.59 and a 28.64% increase over the 52 week low of $26.64.

STOR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). STOR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1. Zacks Investment Research reports STOR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 2.99%, compared to an industry average of -3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STOR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to STOR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have STOR as a top-10 holding:

SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF ( SYV )

SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF ( SYE )

iShares Trust ( SMMV ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMMV with an increase of 6.04% over the last 100 days. SYV has the highest percent weighting of STOR at 3.27%.