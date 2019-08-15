Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund ( EDI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.151 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 29, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EDI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 72nd quarter that EDI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.91, the dividend yield is 15.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EDI was $11.91, representing a -11.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.39 and a 21.16% increase over the 52 week low of $9.83.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EDI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.