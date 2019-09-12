Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund ( EDF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 26, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EDF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that EDF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.49, the dividend yield is 16.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EDF was $13.49, representing a -6.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.48 and a 34.14% increase over the 52 week low of $10.06.

