Stocks Tumble on New U.S.-China Tariffs, Weak Manufacturing Data

Market Movers

U.S. China Trade continues to affect stocks as US and Chinese tariffs took effect Sept. 1.

ISM manufacturing reported at 49.1 for August, the first sub-50 reading in three years.

Chinese economic growth now forecast below 6% growth in 2020.

Mike's Commentary

Back to school. September always feels like back to school even though I've been out of school for longer than I care to share. On Wall Street, the last two weeks of August are generally for taking a vacation if you're lucky, or if not, dressing down at work while catching up on emails. Once the calendar turns to September it is time to sharpen your pencils, kickstart new projects and think about the push to year-end. September is also the worst month historically for the Dow, S&P and NASDAQ indexes.

It sure feels that way today as September also marks the implementation of about $110 billion of tariffs on Chinese imports and retaliatory tariffs on $75 billion of U.S. goods. And since the U.S. and China can't even agree on a time to meet, this could go on a while. One reason for August's volatility has been fear of what the trade war means for the global economy. Economists are now expecting growth to drop below 6% in China in 2020. The question of where global growth will come from is legitimate given Europe's problems.

Europe is weak enough that bond yields there are basically negative, pulling U.S. yields lower and sending warning signals to stocks. S&P 500 earnings expectations for Q3 (now -3.1%) and Q4 (only +3.9% from double that rate a few months ago) are not going to bail us out. And the widely watched U.S. ISM Manufacturing Index fell to 49.1, below all forecasts and the 51.3 consensus. A reading below 50 indicates contraction in the manufacturing economy. This is the first contraction in three years, continuing a trend of lower readings since May 2016. And not to pile on, the new orders reading hit a seven-year low.

So with that happy backdrop stocks are lower by over 300 points as we write. Recall that last week stocks gained about 775 points, which sounds great until you remember it was the first week in five that stocks saw gains and the cumulative losses for the prior four weeks totaled over 1,500 Dow points. Only Real Estate, Utilities and Staples are higher today in the classic flight to safety/yield. One sure sign of how wacky things are is that investors are buying negative yielding bonds for capital gains and buying stocks for income. Back to school indeed.

Economic Calendar

Tuesday, September 3

Manufacturing PMI

ISM Manufacturing Index

Construction Spending

Wednesday, September 4

MBA Mortgage Purchase Applications

Redbook Chain Store

API Crude Inventories

Thursday, September 5

ADP Employment Report

Initial Jobless Claims

Continuing Claims

Factory Orders

ISM Non-Manufacturing Index

EIA Natural Gas Inventories

DOE Crude Inventories

Friday, September 6

Average Hourly Earnings

Average Weekly Hours

Nonfarm Payrolls

Unemployment Rate

Sector Recap

Click the image for larger view

Brian's Technical Take