Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 1-Stocks trading ex-dividend knock FTSE 100 lower; industrials rise



* FTSE 100 down 0.3%, FTSE 250 dips 0.1%

* Ex-dividend trading offsets gains in industrials

* CYBG tanks on mid-caps

By Shashwat Awasthi

Sept 5 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 slipped on Thursday dueto several stocks trading ex-dividend, which counteracted gainsin industrial shares after European peers posted brightforecasts and upbeat news on U.S.-China trade trade talksresuming next month.

Stocks trading without dividend entitlement such as BHP BHPB.L , GlencoreGLEN.L and Micro FocusMCRO.L fellbetween 2%-3%, pushing the FTSE 100 down 0.3% by 0745 GMT. MicroFocus is also set to be relegated from the index later thismonth. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25V5PM

The FTSE 250 .FTMC dipped 0.1%, with CYBGCYBGC.L slumping nearly 20% to an all-time low after the Yorkshire Bankand Virgin Money owner said it expected to increase itsprovision for legacy payment protection insurance costs. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25V0YV

Industrial giants such as BAE SystemsBAES.L andRolls-Royce RR.L advanced after French engine maker SafranSAF.PA raised its annual profit forecast and Rafale warplanesmaker Dassault AviationAVMD.PA affirmed its view of highernet sales in 2019.

Turnaround specialist Melrose MRON.L climbed 5.5% afterits first-half profit beat estimates, but it did not help theblue-chip index, which underperformed the broader European index .STOXX .

Despite the indexes being lower, sentiment was expected tobe broadly positive as China and the United States agreed tohold high-level trade talks in early October, once againspurring hopes that the bitter trade dispute between thecountries would be resolved. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25W0JF

"It highlights the headline risk that traders must contendwith and suggests there is very little by way of a strong trendin the markets right now, just a lot of short-termism anduncertainty," Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson said.

Some blue-chip exporter stocks such as drugmaker AstraZenecaAZN.L and spirits company DiageoDGE.L also fell as sterlingremained steady after lawmakers voted to prevent Prime MinisterBoris Johnson from taking Britain out of the European Unionwithout a deal on Oct. 31.

Losses among mid-caps were contained by a 10% surge inFuture Plc FUTR.L after the specialist media services firmforecast annual core profit to be "materially ahead" of itsexpectations. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25W1YF

AIM-listed online fashion retailer Boohoo BOOH.L jumped12.6% to an all-time high after it raised its annual revenuegrowth forecast, while small-cap oil firm EnQuestENQ.L rose6% after affirming its full-year production view and cuttingdebt. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25W16M (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by BernardOrr) ((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +1 646 2233403; outside UK: +91 80 61822606, +91 80 37962606;))

(( For related prices, Reuters users may click on - * UK stock report .L FTSE index: 0#.FTS6 techMARK 100 index: .FTT1X FTSE futures: 0#FFI: Gilt futures: 0#FLG: Smallcap index: .FTSC FTSE 250 index: .FTMC FTSE 350 index: .FTLC Market digest: .AD.L Top 10 by vol: .AV.L Top price gainers: .NG.L Top % gainers: .PG.L Top price losers: .NL.L Top % losers: .PL.L

* For related news, click on - * UK hot stocks: [HOT and GB] Wall Street: .N Gilts report: GB/ Euro bond report GVD/EUR Pan European stock report: .EUTokyo stocks: .T HK stocks: .HK Sterling report: GBP/ Dollar report: USD/

* For company prices, click on - * Company directory: UKEQ By sector: FTAX

* For pan-European market data, click on - * European Equities speed guide................ EUR/EQUITY FTSE Eurotop 300 index........................... .FTEU3 DJ STOXX index................................... .STOXX Top 10 STOXX sectors........................ .PGL.STOXXS Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors................... .PGL.STOXXES Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.................. .PGL.FTEU3S Top 25 European pct gainers.................... .PG.PEUR Top 25 European pct losers..................... .PL.PEUR ))