Stocks trading ex-dividend drag FTSE 100 lower in thin trading

July 4 (Reuters) - London's main index edged lower onThursday, led by steep falls in shares of IAG and Coca Cola HBC,which traded ex-dividend, while several investors stayed on thesidelines in lieu of a U.S. market holiday.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE inched 0.1% lower, but was stillhovering around a 10-month high and the FTSE 250 .FTMC wasroughly trading flat by 0708 GMT.

British Airways owner International Consolidated AirlinesGroup ICAG.L skidded 7% and was on course for its worst daysince June 2016, as the stock traded without a dividendentitlement.

Coca-Cola's KO.N leading bottler Coca Cola HBCCCH.L slipped 6.5%. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by ArunKoyyur) ((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 2233403; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3403; Reuters Messaging:shashwat.awasthi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

