Stocks Surge After U.S. Postpones China Tariffs

Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 12:31 PM, EST
- NASDAQ Composite +1.98% Dow +1.57% S&P 500 +1.56% Russell 2000 +1.30%
- NASDAQ Advancers: 1705 / Decliners: 587
- Today's Volume (First Hour) +63%
- WTI Crude +3.5% , Gold -0.5% , 10yr Treasury 1.6829%
Market Movers
- Tariffs on some Chinese imports postponed to December 15th
- Consumer Prices rose 0.3% in July as expected
- Consumer Prices Y/Y rose 0.1% to 2.2%, highest in six-months
Steve's Commentary
The major indices opened in the red this morning but quickly surged higher on word that 10% tariffs on some products imported from China would be postponed until December 15th. The postponement covers some items that impact healthcare, safety and national security, but other products will still get hit with tariffs on September 1st as planned. With equity markets falling since the first of the month and expectations of a recession at an eight year high, it doesn't come as a surprise that the Trump administration is yielding a bit.
In the meantime, trade talks are still slated for mid-September, and it's anyone's guess how that plays out. Yesterday saw most of the major average close in the red along with all eleven sectors, although the Nasdaq Composite managed a flat closing. Market volumes were below average for the first time in two weeks, so that puts the weakness in perspective. Economic sentiment in Germany ominously fell to its lowest since 2011 and bond yields in Germany, the UK and Switzerland fell to record lows. That was weighing on the European markets, but they too soared into the green on the trade news. Asian markets were closed by the time the trade news hit the wires and all major indices closed in the red, but futures are nicely higher.
Who says there is no sign of inflation - core consumer prices just soared to a six-month high! Well, technically that's true although its nothing to get excited about. Consumer prices rose 0.3% in July as expected, but y/y topline prices rose 1.8%, above expectations by 0.1%. Stripping out food and energy, y/y the index hit 2.2%, also 0.1% more than expected. Indeed that is the highest in six-months, but y/y gains have been consistently between 2.0 and 2.2 since last July. Again, nothing to get excited about. Digging deeper prices rose on housing, medical care, clothing, and used vehicles, but new vehicles saw the first price decline since January.
Excluding the trade news it is generally a quiet session as one would expect in mid-August. At midday, the four major indices are near session highs and have recovered the losses from yesterday and then some. Nine of eleven major sectors are higher with Tech up a whopping 2.7% as Apple and chipmakers surge higher. But the strength isn't limited to Tech, Consumer Discretionary gains 2.4%, and Materials and Industrials are seeing 2.1% gains. The REIT sector is seeing a little weakness and trades with a 0.4% loss, and same for Utilities with a 0.1% retreat. Crude oil is higher for a fourth session with both WTI and Bent up about 3.3% each. Gold however retreats from a six-year highs and trades down about 0.5%, giving back most of yesterday's gain; movement on the trade front lessens the demand for gold as a safe haven. The dollar index in 0.4% higher today but the Yuan is down 1.2% to 7.017. Treasury yields firmed somewhat after the trade news, but the spread between the 2-year and 10-year is at the lowest since 2007.
Sector Recap
Click the image for larger view
Brian's Technical Take
Equities reversed early morning declines after the U.S. delayed select tariffs on Chinese imports and China said it will hold trade talks with the U.S. in the next two weeks. The rebound in risk sentiment is being led by technology (+2.4%), Discretionary (+2.1%), and Communications (+2%), while the bond proxy / defensive sectors REITs (-0.4%) and Utilities (-0.2%) are the only two groups in the red.
Higher than expected CPI data is contributing to higher rates, more so on the shorter end of the curve. Accordingly, the 10YR - 2YR spread has flattened to a twelve year low and is currently within 5bps of inversion.
The 10YR -2YR spread has been accelerating lower over the last two weeks following a series of market and geopolitical events starting with the FOMC's "hawkish cut," President Trump's ensuing threat to expand tariffs on China, the Chinese yuan's break of the psychologically important 7 level, the U.S. labeling China a "currency manipulator," Hong Kong unrest, Argentina election uncertainty … just to name a few.
While the decision to delay select tariffs is providing temporary relief from the recent risk-off sentiment in equities, the bond market and the near inversion of the 10YR - 2YR spread is flashing a cautionary signal for many market participants.
Click the image for larger view
