Stocks Slip on Global Growth Concerns

Tuesday, July2, 2019, 12:31 PM, EST
- NASDAQ Composite -0.19% Dow -0.13% S&P 500 -0.10% Russell 2000 -0.62%
- NASDAQ Advancers: 819 / Decliners: 1504
- Today's Volume (100 day avg)-26.52%
- Crude-3.60%, Gold+0.94%
Market Movers
- Vehicle sales are throughout the day
- The US Trade Office proposes $4 billion in additional tariffs over EU aircraft subsidiaries
- According to The National Bureau of Economic Research, the US is now entering its 121st month of economic growth, making it the longest period in history
Charlie's Commentary
The S&P 500 hit an new intraday high yesterday of 2977.93 led by a surge in chipmakers as trade negotiations resumed with China and President Trump agreed to ease a ban on companies supplying Chinese company Huawei. Markets however did pull back a bit as investors pondered a series of weak factory reports from major economies around the world (Germany, France and Italy) reaffirming speculation that central banks around the world will remain on track with easier monetary policy. Still the S&P 500 logged a record close of 2964.33 on the first day of the second half of the year.
Irrational exuberance is in check this morning as the reality of the equity landscape given geopolitical progress and economic concerns have investors in cautious mode. Part of this could be due to the announcement late yesterday that the US Trade Representative's office is threatening to impose tariffs on $4 billion of additional European Union goods stemming from the almost forgotten dispute over aircraft subsidies given to Boeing and its European rival Airbus. Tariffs would be on such imports such as olives, Italian cheeses and Scotch whiskey.
This latest sabre rattling has awakened investors to the fact that matters remain largely unresolved and that the only progress achieved so far is that we will continue to talk. Given the time of the year and a lack of any momentous events coming up, the rest of the week will see trading volume slowing down and a thinning of staffs on trading desks. The markets close at 1:00 pm tomorrow are closed on Thursday and are open for regular trading on Friday. Of course we now live in a world where an inflammatory tweet can send the market into a frenzy, which could be further exacerbated by light volumes. As one veteran of Wall Street used to warn me "stay very nimble"
The only economic report today will be from the various vehicle manufacturers on their sales for June. In other economic news, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research we are now entering a record 121st straight month of economic expansion, eclipsing the previous record of 120 consecutive months from March 1991 to March 2011. GDP has been growing cumulatively by 25% which is far lower than previous expansion periods. Continued slowing is on the horizon as The Atlanta Fed's GDP Now Tracker is pointing to a 1.5% gain for the economy in the second quarter after a 3.2% gain in the first quarter.
Realities of the weakening economy and potential lack of demand are having their effect on the oil market this morning, out weighing the positive progress made yesterday in Vienna as OPEC and its allies including Russia agreed to extend supply cuts through next March. US. Crude now trades just below its 200 day moving average at $58 and change. As you might imagine gold is coming back into vogue as global growth concerns have soured investors risk appetite, favoring safe haven instruments.
Sector strength is coming from safe haven Real Estate (+1.60%), Utilities (+0.90%) and Communications (+0.71%). Under performers on the day are Energy (-1.73%), Materials (-0.39%) and Consumer Discretionary (-0.13%).
Sector Recap
Click the image for larger view
Brian's Technical Take
Moving averages are amongst the most common technical indicators investors will incorporate into their tool kit. They filter out the noise and help to identify the trend of price across any and all time frames, expected support and resistance levels, and for some provide buy and sell signals to take action. Some instruments respond well to them, and some do not.
The regional bank ETF, KRE, is one ETF that has proven to respond to its 40-week simple moving average (sma) which is widely used since it is synonymous with the 200-day sma. For most of 2017 and 2018 the 40-week sma acted as support and trended higher, but following the widespread declines in Q4 it has been trending lower and acting as clearly defined resistance.
The initial 2019 high in early March stalled exactly at the 40-week sma before reversing for a decline of 14.9%. The ensuing rebound peaked in early May and slightly above the 40-week sma, but it failed to hold this line for more than a week (aka "false breakout") before reversing for another double-digit decline of 11.9%. No wonder traders find them useful. Last week the KRE closed at $53.43 which to the penny equaled its 40-week sma. Yesterday's gains closed slightly above but today weakness has the KRE right back on it as if it's a magnet.
The KRE's price action has morphed into a triangle pattern of lower highs and higher lows which can also be seen in its momentum measure, RSI (lower panel). The direction of the next trend is assumed to be based on whichever side of the triangle pattern breaks out from. The declining trend in the 40-week sma favors a downside break, as does the relative strength ratio to both the S&P 500 and Russell 2000, each of which are trending below their own 40-week sma.
While the indicators do not yet favor a bullish outcome, price is king and my broader bullish bias is keeping up for an upside breakout in the KRE. Looking fed rate cuts will not bode well for future NIIs, but lower yields could also spur future lending and extend the favorable credit metrics. Only time will tell how this plays out. This is what makes markets.
Click the image for larger view
Nasdaq's Market Intelligence Desk (MID) Team includes:
Charles Brown is Associate Vice President on The Market Intelligence Desk with over 20 years of equity capital markets experience. Charlie has extensive knowledge of equity trading on both floor and screen based marketplaces. Charlie assists with the management of The Market Intelligence Desk and works with Nasdaq listed companies providing them with insightful objective trading analysis.
Steven Brown is a Managing Director on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq with over twenty years of experience in equities. With a focus on client retention he currently covers the Financial, Energy and Media sectors.
Christopher Dearborn is a Managing Director on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq. Chris has over two decades of equity market experience including floor and screen based trading, corporate access, IPOs and asset allocation. Chris is responsible for providing timely, accurate and objective market and trading-related information to Nasdaq-listed companies.
Brian Joyce, CMT is a Managing Director on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq. Before joining Nasdaq Brian spent 16 years as an institutional trader executing equity and options orders for both the buy side and sell side. He also provided trading ideas and wrote technical analysis commentary for an institutional research offering. Brian focuses on helping Nasdaq's Financial, Healthcare and Transportation companies, among others, understand the trading in their stock. Brian is a Chartered Market Technician (CMT).
Michael Sokoll, CFA is Associate Vice President on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq with over 25 years of equity market experience. In this role, he manages a team of professionals responsible for providing NASDAQ-listed companies with real-time trading analysis and objective market information.