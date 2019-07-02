Stocks Slip on Global Growth Concerns

NASDAQ Composite -0.19% Dow -0.13% S&P 500 -0.10% Russell 2000 -0.62%

NASDAQ Advancers: 819 / Decliners: 1504

Today's Volume (100 day avg) -26.52%



Crude -3.60% , Gold +0.94%

Market Movers

Vehicle sales are throughout the day

The US Trade Office proposes $4 billion in additional tariffs over EU aircraft subsidiaries

According to The National Bureau of Economic Research, the US is now entering its 121st month of economic growth, making it the longest period in history

Charlie's Commentary

The S&P 500 hit an new intraday high yesterday of 2977.93 led by a surge in chipmakers as trade negotiations resumed with China and President Trump agreed to ease a ban on companies supplying Chinese company Huawei. Markets however did pull back a bit as investors pondered a series of weak factory reports from major economies around the world (Germany, France and Italy) reaffirming speculation that central banks around the world will remain on track with easier monetary policy. Still the S&P 500 logged a record close of 2964.33 on the first day of the second half of the year.

Irrational exuberance is in check this morning as the reality of the equity landscape given geopolitical progress and economic concerns have investors in cautious mode. Part of this could be due to the announcement late yesterday that the US Trade Representative's office is threatening to impose tariffs on $4 billion of additional European Union goods stemming from the almost forgotten dispute over aircraft subsidies given to Boeing and its European rival Airbus. Tariffs would be on such imports such as olives, Italian cheeses and Scotch whiskey.

This latest sabre rattling has awakened investors to the fact that matters remain largely unresolved and that the only progress achieved so far is that we will continue to talk. Given the time of the year and a lack of any momentous events coming up, the rest of the week will see trading volume slowing down and a thinning of staffs on trading desks. The markets close at 1:00 pm tomorrow are closed on Thursday and are open for regular trading on Friday. Of course we now live in a world where an inflammatory tweet can send the market into a frenzy, which could be further exacerbated by light volumes. As one veteran of Wall Street used to warn me "stay very nimble"

The only economic report today will be from the various vehicle manufacturers on their sales for June. In other economic news, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research we are now entering a record 121st straight month of economic expansion, eclipsing the previous record of 120 consecutive months from March 1991 to March 2011. GDP has been growing cumulatively by 25% which is far lower than previous expansion periods. Continued slowing is on the horizon as The Atlanta Fed's GDP Now Tracker is pointing to a 1.5% gain for the economy in the second quarter after a 3.2% gain in the first quarter.

Realities of the weakening economy and potential lack of demand are having their effect on the oil market this morning, out weighing the positive progress made yesterday in Vienna as OPEC and its allies including Russia agreed to extend supply cuts through next March. US. Crude now trades just below its 200 day moving average at $58 and change. As you might imagine gold is coming back into vogue as global growth concerns have soured investors risk appetite, favoring safe haven instruments.

Sector strength is coming from safe haven Real Estate (+1.60%), Utilities (+0.90%) and Communications (+0.71%). Under performers on the day are Energy (-1.73%), Materials (-0.39%) and Consumer Discretionary (-0.13%).

Sector Recap

Click the image for larger view

Brian's Technical Take