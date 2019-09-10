Stocks Slip as Tech, Real Estate Lag

NASDAQ Composite -0.44% Dow -0.11% S&P 500 -0.37% Russell 2000 +0.36%

NASDAQ Advancers: 1559 / Decliners: 285

Today's Volume (vs. Monday) +13.7%



Crude $58.45 +$0.60 , Gold $1496.10 -$8.40 , VIX 15.62 +0.35

Market Movers

NFIB August Small Business Index 103.1 vs consensus of 103.5 and below the 104.7 posted in July

JOLTS Jobs Openings at 7.217 million vs. consensus 7.331 million July revised lower to 7.248 million vs 7.348 previously reported

Reaction to earnings: FRAN +75%, CASY +1.5%, HDS -4%, CTRP -3%

Chris' Commentary

Markets closed mixed to flat Monday on above average trading volumes. Small cap names outperformed, essentially playing catch-up their larger brethren's performance. For the month of September, the Russell 2000 Index is up nearly 2% while the S&P 500 is up 1.8%, the Dow up 1.6% and the Nasdaq Composite up 1.5%.

Today equities are off to a slow start. Large caps names are giving back some ground on a lack of major headlines while the small caps are holding onto yesterday's gains. Apple (AAPL) will host its annual fall event this afternoon which could give a boost to the Tech and large cap space. Remember that AAPL is a major component of the 3 major large-cap indexes carrying a 5.4% weight in the Dow and weighing in at over 8% for the Nasdaq Composite, so definitely a heavy hitter. Currently, the Dow is down 90 points, the Nasdaq down 60 points, the S&P 500 is down 18 points and the Russell 2000 is up 4 points.

This morning only 3 of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors are trading in the green. Energy is outperforming up 1.7% while Real Estate, Tech and Consumer Discretionary names are all down over 1%. Crude oil is up nearly 1%, up for the 5th day in a row and giving a boost to the Energy sector. Gold trades lower, slipping just below the $1500 level. The dollar is higher while the yield on the 10-yr is higher at 1.66%.

The S&P 500 is trading off about 2.2% from its all-time high of 3027.98 made in late July. The index is trading near support of its 50 day simple moving average of 2948. The growth / momentum trade and the value /cyclical trade have gotten some attention recently. Traders seem to be rotating sectors here as the losses we saw in August were essentially erased. Tech has been one of the leaders, but is lagging a bit recently on the crowded trade thesis along with the assumption that some profits are being taken by short term traders following this recent rally. Energy, which has lagged the broader rally, has been gaining momentum these last few days as a beneficiary of this perceived rotation. Michael Block from Third Seven Capital summed it up nicely saying," We are seeing some rotation - losers like Energy and Financials are rallying here in addition to the Russell's outperformance. Energy's move makes sense given the changes going on in Saudi, but Financials may be a case of "beaten up enough" and I have to respect it." Rotation or profit taking? We shall see as the week plays out.

Sector Recap

Brian's Technical Take