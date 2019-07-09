Stocks Slip as Investors Wait for Powell Testimony

Market Movers

Stocks inching lower for third straight day after Friday's Payrolls report changed the rate cut narrative

Fed Chairman Powell's House testimony tomorrow may give direction to stocks

NFIB Small Business Optimism Index 103.3 vs. 103.1 est. and 105.0 prior

JOLTS Job Openings in May fell to 7.323 million from 7.372 million and 7.470 estimated

Mike's Commentary

When I left for a July 4th vacation last week, it was a great time to do it. The market was "slow" - with only 3-1/2 days of trading we had the least volume of any week all year. Also, the Dow and S&P closed at all time highs on July 3rd as low rate expectations and momentum carried the large cap indexes to new records.

This week, it's "back to work". Following Friday's strong payrolls number, the odds of a 50bp cut in July fell , taking stock values with it - or so the narrative goes. We are probably looking at a 25bp rate cut in July by the FOMC but the market, rightly or wrongly, had priced in more. The Dow has shed about 300 points from last Wednesday's close and the Russell 2000, which never approached its May 6 record last week is also lower today. As Brian points out in his "Technical Take", the rate cut expectations did not fall all that much. We could just as likely be seeing profit taking since stocks hit record highs last week with not much earnings support.

And don't look now but next week begins another "earnings season" with reports from Goldman Sachs, J&J, JP Morgan and Bank of America among the many influential releases on the calendar. Investors are expecting earnings in Q2 to decline by 2.7%, followed by a 0.5% decline in Q3. There is also a bit of hope built in to the 6.3% earnings increase expected in Q4. These expectations do not call for rising stock prices. How much this all matters remains to be seen since rates are driving the bus this year.

Stock traders will therefore look for sharp deviations from results and guidance expectations and will watch economic releases since strong results could change the thinking on future FOMC actions. With few earnings and Fed Chair Powell's House testimony scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, we don't expect the market narrative to change much until he makes his comments.

The wildcard of course, and I surprised myself for taking this long to mention it, is the resumption of U.S./China trade talks. We don't think expectations are high for any breakthroughs soon, but a "tape bomb" is always a possibility.

Today, PepsiCo (PEP) beat on sales and earnings but shares turned lower by mid-morning. Piper Jaffray will buy Sandler O'Neill for $485 million, with the two investment banking companies becoming Piper Sandler Cos. The combined company will be active in merger advisory and fixed income.

Most sectors are lower today, with only Real Estate and Healthcare barely in the green. So we patiently wait for Powell's thoughts on economic data, risks to the expansion, trade headwinds and other topics.

Sector Recap

Click the image for larger view

Brian's Technical Take