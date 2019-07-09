Stocks Slip as Investors Wait for Powell Testimony

Market Movers
- Stocks inching lower for third straight day after Friday's Payrolls report changed the rate cut narrative
- Fed Chairman Powell's House testimony tomorrow may give direction to stocks
- NFIB Small Business Optimism Index 103.3 vs. 103.1 est. and 105.0 prior
- JOLTS Job Openings in May fell to 7.323 million from 7.372 million and 7.470 estimated
Mike's Commentary
When I left for a July 4th vacation last week, it was a great time to do it. The market was "slow" - with only 3-1/2 days of trading we had the least volume of any week all year. Also, the Dow and S&P closed at all time highs on July 3rd as low rate expectations and momentum carried the large cap indexes to new records.
This week, it's "back to work". Following Friday's strong payrolls number, the odds of a 50bp cut in July fell , taking stock values with it - or so the narrative goes. We are probably looking at a 25bp rate cut in July by the FOMC but the market, rightly or wrongly, had priced in more. The Dow has shed about 300 points from last Wednesday's close and the Russell 2000, which never approached its May 6 record last week is also lower today. As Brian points out in his "Technical Take", the rate cut expectations did not fall all that much. We could just as likely be seeing profit taking since stocks hit record highs last week with not much earnings support.
And don't look now but next week begins another "earnings season" with reports from Goldman Sachs, J&J, JP Morgan and Bank of America among the many influential releases on the calendar. Investors are expecting earnings in Q2 to decline by 2.7%, followed by a 0.5% decline in Q3. There is also a bit of hope built in to the 6.3% earnings increase expected in Q4. These expectations do not call for rising stock prices. How much this all matters remains to be seen since rates are driving the bus this year.
Stock traders will therefore look for sharp deviations from results and guidance expectations and will watch economic releases since strong results could change the thinking on future FOMC actions. With few earnings and Fed Chair Powell's House testimony scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, we don't expect the market narrative to change much until he makes his comments.
The wildcard of course, and I surprised myself for taking this long to mention it, is the resumption of U.S./China trade talks. We don't think expectations are high for any breakthroughs soon, but a "tape bomb" is always a possibility.
Today, PepsiCo (PEP) beat on sales and earnings but shares turned lower by mid-morning. Piper Jaffray will buy Sandler O'Neill for $485 million, with the two investment banking companies becoming Piper Sandler Cos. The combined company will be active in merger advisory and fixed income.
Most sectors are lower today, with only Real Estate and Healthcare barely in the green. So we patiently wait for Powell's thoughts on economic data, risks to the expansion, trade headwinds and other topics.
Sector Recap
Click the image for larger view
Brian's Technical Take
The SPX is on pace for its third consecutive day in the red as stocks are apparently spooked by what some are terming the "dovish unwinding" since last Friday's positive NFP report. I guess we are in the "good news is bad" stage as the Fed is less inclined to ease in the face of strong economic data.
On July 1st futures were pricing in a 100% probability for a 25bps rate cut at the July meeting, and today it has been reduced to … 99.5%. The 18% probability for a 50bps cut has now been reduced to 0%, however the year end expectations for a total 75bps reduction has seen a modest decline from 56% to 46%. Net net there does not appear to be that much of a reduction in expectations for Fed easing.
The current three day slide in the SPX likely has just as much to do, if not more, with last week's 1.7% gain which came on the heels of a robust 6.9% jump in June. In fact the 1H of 2019 was the best 1H in over 20 years (1997). The all-time high made on Wednesday of last week brought with it a 71 RSI reading which reflects the bullish rebound off the May lows but also suggests buyer exhaustion could be setting in and a pullback is due.
Despite the good employment figure the Fed is still widely expected to cut 25bps at the next FOMC as inflation measures are below targets and the yield curve remains inverted. Near term corrective price action will help to work off overbought measures and should not be seen as a negative.
Click the image for larger view
