Stocks Slip as Investors Monitor Trade Developments

NASDAQ Composite -0.20% Dow -0.15% S&P 500 -0.13% Russell 2000 -0.70%

NASDAQ Advancers: 689 / Decliners: 1646

Today's Volume (vs. Monday) +12.00%



Crude +0.41% , Gold +0.97%

Market Movers

On Monday afternoon an Oklahoma judge fined Johnson & Johnson $572 million for fueling the opioid crisis in a landmark ruling that could open the doors for more lawsuits. The state had been seeking up to $17 billion

June US FHFA House Price Index +0.2% vs. consensus +0.3%

The S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index increased 2.1%, which was below the consensus of 2.7%.

August US Consumer Confidence 135.1 vs. consensus 130.0

August Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index came in at 1 vs consensus -4

Charlie's Commentary

The markets breathed a huge sigh of relief late yesterday morning after the press conference with French President Macron and President Trump failed to provide any contentious discussions and actually increased the optimism established earlier in the day about the developments in the Sino - American trade war. All three main US equity indexes gained over 1% with Nasdaq jumping 1.32% followed by the S&P 500 climbing 1.10% and the Dow rising 1.05%. As you would imagine, tech shares led the rally paced specifically by semiconductor stocks. To say navigating the trading landscape has been a challenge lately is an understatement as market uncertainty and fear leading to fragile investor sentiment has led to increased volatility. Part of this is due to light trading volumes during the week before Labor Day where traders are getting some last minute R&R on the beaches of the Hamptons, Jersey Shore or Cape Cod. The VIX climbed to an intraday hi of 21.33 before settling lower at 19.38.

This morning markets are reflecting a measured optimistic tone as investors keep a wary eye on evolving developments in the trade relations between the US and China. In a constructive move, China announced select measures to boost domestic consumption that include removing some car buying restrictions. But there remains an underlying distrust with China when it comes to the US. This is not something new but perhaps is more in the spotlight given the ebb and flow of the contentious trade negotiations. While President Trump claimed that Beijing called our top trade negotiators twice to "get back to the table", China's foreign ministry said it was unaware of any phone calls. The Chief Editor of The Communist backed Global Times newspaper went so far as to say the President was exaggerating the significance of the talks while China's position hasn't really changed. In light of the severe reaction by the US last Friday, President Xi has renewed calls for China to pursue self-reliance in key technologies in an effort to prepare for the possibility of a decoupling from the world's largest economy. This is keeping the market in check today.

On the economic front, housing and consumer confidence dominated the calendar. According to the S&P CoreLogic Case Shiller national home price index, home prices are still gaining but at a slower pace than the past several years. Prices in June rose 3.1% annually which is down from the 3.3% gain observed in May. The 20 city composite reading rose 2.1% annually, which was down from the 2.4% increase the previous month. A measure from the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) showed home prices rose by 5% during the second quarter of 2019 vs the second quarter of 2018. According to The Conference Board, Consumer Confidence for the month of August declined marginally after July's strong rebound. The August read of 135 was lower than July's 135.8. The Present Situation Index (assessment of current business and labor market conditions) increased to 177.2 from 170.9, the highest level in 19 years. The Expectations Index (consumers short term outlook for income, business and labor market conditions) declined to 107.0 from 112.4 last month. The bottom line is consumers have remained resilient and are willing to spend, however if the trade tensions increase, that could dampen their enthusiasm.

Oil continues to rise despite falling at the end of yesterday when talks of thawing relations with Iran threatened to increase the world's supply. Crude is rising mildly after President Trump said he believed China was sincere about wanting to reach a deal on trade while Chinese Vice Premiere Liu He said China was willing to resolve the dispute through "calm" negotiations. Oil has declined roughly 20% from its 2019 highs primarily on trade uncertainties. Gold continued to catch a bid as a hedge to global uncertainties that include weak economies throughout Europe and trade war tit for tat. Yield on the 2 year is 1.526. Yield on the 10 year is 1.482. The CBOE VIX is 20.41.

Sector strength today is relatively broad based. Healthcare leads (+0.72%) followed by Communications (+0.53%) and Utilities (+0.52%). Lagging the broader market are Financials (-0.42%), Staples (-0.09%) and Industrials (+0.08%).

Sector Recap

