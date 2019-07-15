Stocks Slip as Earnings Season Begins

Each quarter the universal banks kick of f earnings
seasons for the financial industry and their results are widely parsed given the insights gleaned from their large balance sheets and vast array of business lines - capital markets (underwriting, advisory, IPO's, trading), commercial lending (C&I, CRE), consumer lending (mortgages, auto, cards), etc.
Citigroup's bottom line results for Q2 beat lowered estimates but it is being described as a "low quality" beat driven by a one off-gain, cost cutting, tax rates, and buybacks. And while FICC and equity trading came in "less worse", NII and NIM's came in below expectations reflecting low rates and the flattening curve.
Citigroup's softer NII/NIM results are likely driving today's weakness in the regional banks. The KBW Regional Banking Index (KRX) is down 1.7%. Over the prior two weeks it has been consolidating below the 200-day sma, but has yet to "breakout" above it. The KRX has proven to be sensitive to the 200-day sma on numerous occasions over the last 12-months.
This time around the 200-day sma (yellow line) is clustered along with the 50,100, and 150 sma's in a narrow 1.5% range, 99.19 - 100.74. Just below here is gap support at $98.76 which has held firm over the prior two weeks.
Today the KRX is underperforming most industries on the back of poor fundamental news from one of the industry's mega firms, however price remains within the recent trading range. With absolute and relative valuations already near multi-year lows, the bad news may be largely baked in. More time is still needed to see how this plays out. A breakout above the four main moving averages in the face of deteriorating fundamentals would be a constructive signal.
Click the image for larger view
