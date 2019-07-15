Stocks Slip as Earnings Season Begins

NASDAQ Composite -0.01% Dow -0.07% S&P 500 -0.06% Russell 2000 -0.70%

NASDAQ Advancers: 900 / Decliners: 1406

Today's Volume (First Hour) -0.9%



WTI Crude -0.1% , Gold +0.1% , 10yr Treasury 2.0957%

Market Movers

Empire Manufacturing beat expectations by a wide margin, coming in at +4.3 versus consensus of only +2.0 and a drop of -8. 6 read in June.

Citi gains 0.1% following earnings

Symantec falls 13% after walking away from a Broadcom deal

Steve's Commentary

It's a Monday at the peak of summertime and not surprisingly investors are focused elsewhere. The Nasdaq Composite, Dow and S&P trade near the unchanged line but the R2K Index is off about 0.64% and at session lows. News flow is generally light with attention turning to earnings season with fifty-six members of the S&P-500 are expected to report through the week. Economic conditions in China is the other big story although not directly impacting trading conditions today. As with the major indices, the sectors are mixed with REITs the top performer by far with a 0.4% advance while Industrials, Financials and Energy retreat by 0.5%.

In recent weeks the market was driven by rate expectations to a large extent, but Q2 earnings season is now underway and that should provide a new focus for traders. FactSet expectations call for a 3.0% earnings decline for the S&P-500 stocks in the second quarter, representing the largest decline in three years although year-over-year growth should remain positive. The WSJ comments that analysts tend to set the bar low, making it a little easier to exceed lower expectations. That happened in the first quarter and so far this quarter twenty-four S&P 500 companies have already reported with twenty exceeding consensus.

However, Bloomberg news points out that there were numerous headwinds in the second quarter including a stronger dollar, stagnant crude oil prices , rising input costs, and uncertainty stemming from the trade war. Based on their data, 82% of companies revising their outlook in recent months cut their numbers. That is similar to the third quarter last year, just before the markets fall about 20%. Citi was first out of the gate this week and they beat on top and bottom lines, but net interest margin fell short of expectations. After a lower open that stock is up about 0.3% in today's session. After market close JB Hunt announces and tomorrow morning comes Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, JP Morgan.

Today's other big news - China's economic growth fell to the slowest pace in about 30 years as effects of the trade war become more pronounced. Second quarter GDP slowed to a 6.2% pace, down from 6.4% in Q1 and below the lowest reading from the depths of the financial crisis. Analysts are still calling for 6.2% GDP growth for 2019, dropping to 6.0% next year. However all is not bad - growth at 6.2% still beats anything seen in Europe or the Americas and Chinese industrial production and retail sales data for June beat expectations. Investors are taking the data in stride and the Shanghai Composite is about 0.4% higher today.

In corporate news, Callon Petroleum agrees to buy Carrizo in a $3.2b transaction; Callon trades down about 15% on the news while Carrizo gains 3%. Symantec is off nearly 13% on reports that it is no longer in talks with Broadcom. Biotech firm Galapagos NV gains 17% after Gilead increased its stake in the firm and agrees to a ten-year product collaboration. Elsewhere treasury rates have eased slightly with the yield on the 10-year at 2.099%; crude oil traded little changed; gold is off 0.1% while the dollar is up 0.1%.

Economic Calendar Week of July 15th: