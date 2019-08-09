Stocks Slip after Trump Says China Trade Talks Could be Canceled

Friday,August9, 2019
- NASDAQ Composite -1.50% Dow -0.95% S&P 500 -1.21% Russell 2000 -1.29%
- NASDAQ Advancers: 715 / Decliners: 1653
- Today's Volume (vs. Thursday)-12.5%
- Crude $54.42+$1.88, Gold $1502.00+$4.30, VIX 19.25+2.34
Market Movers
- U.S. July PPI +0.2% in-line with consensus
- July ex-Food & Energy -0.1% vs. +0.2% consensus
- U.S. PPI Y/o/Y increased 1.7%, also in-line
- China PPI - 0.3% Y/Y in July worse than consensus of -0.1%
- PBOC set the yuan above 7 (7.0136) per USD (above the key 7 level for the 2nd day in a row)
- Reaction to earnings: OSTK +14%, CHUY +10%, YELP +6%, ELY +5%, NWSA 5%, FNKO +3, DXC -35%, DBX -12%, UBER -7%, ATVI -4%
Chris' Commentary
The stock market closed decisively higher Thursday, as traders embraced a risk-on mindset. The S&P 500 advanced 1.9%, the Dow was up 1.43%, Nasdaq up 2.24%, and the Russell 2000 increased 2.1%. All major sectors participated, as the trading volume for the consolidate tape once again was above the YTD with 8.1 billion shares changing hands. This pushed the markets into positive territory for the week. The VIX or fear index is trading with a 19 handle today which is up over 13% from yesterday's close. A clear indication that the start of today is a risk-off scenario into the weekend.
Today, we are down about 1% from yesterday's high, but up over 2% from Monday's close. Market volatility continues… U.S. - China concerns continue to dominate the tape. President Trump said the U.S. is not going to be doing business with Huawei, but said that could change depending on talks. However, he later said there is a possibility that the expected September trade-talks meetings could be canceled. So again, some dysfunction here as political wills extend to the markets.
10 of the 11 S&P 500 sectors are trading lower with Tech, Industrials and Discretionary all down over 1% Utilities are up nearly 0.1%. Crude oil up nearly 3.25%. Gold up as well. The dollar is slightly lower while the yield on the 10-yr is down to 1.698%.
U.S. producer prices increased by 0.2% in July , in-line with economists' expectations. Year-over-year increased 1.7%, also in-line with forecast. Higher energy prices in July help boost this number. Ex-food & energy, PPI declined by 0.1% vs consensus of an increase of 0.2%, breaking a streak of 5 months of continual gains. Year-over-year saw that same measure increase by 2.1% below economists' expectation on a 2.3% increase. The index remains at its lowest level since January 2017. PPI measures price change from the perspective of the seller.
Earnings season is nearly over and the conference schedule continues. 450 members of the S&P 500 have reported as of this morning. The average upside beat now increased to 5.37% for the quarter, a slight increase from yesterday. The quarterly earnings growth rate decreased to +2.35% from +2.37% yesterday. The sales growth rate also decreased to 3.94% form 4.02%. Companies expected to report next week include SYY, JD, AAP, M, A, NTAP, WMT, TPR, AMAT, NVDA and DE.
Sector Recap
Brian's Technical Take
Interestingly, we have seen an increased demand for bonds and stocks the past few weeks. This can be seen as the yield for the 10 year Treasury has deceased steadily (showing demand for U.S. debt) even as the S&P 500 made a new all-time high at the end of July. The inverse correlation between equities and bonds is a common known. When investors are skittish toward stock, they buy government paper as a safe haven. However, we have seen demand for both. This week, volatility has resurfaced in equities on currency and trade concerns, showing a potential return to the norm.
Below is a 3 year chart comparing the yield on the U.S. 10 year compared to the S&P 500 Index. Notice how both moved lock, stock & barrel together but have recently de-coupled. As volatility continues on macro concerns, look for higher demand for debt (pushing yields lower), which could have far-reaching consequences for the overall market and health of the U.S. economy. If that scenario happens, then appetite for equities could wane.
