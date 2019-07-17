Stocks Slide on Mixed Earnings

Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 12:31 PM, EST
Market Movers
- MBA Mortgage Applications fell 1.1% for the week ended July 12th
- Housing Starts come in at a 1.253 million annual rate, down 0.9% from May
- Building Permits decline to an annualized rate of 1.22 million units, down 6.1% from May
- Federal Reserve Beige Book due for release at 2 PM EDT
Steve's Commentary
A mixed batch o f earnings
is driving a pullback in equities, and at midday the market is lower across the board but off session lows. The weakness is more pronounced in the Russell 2000 index, down over 0.8% while the Dow and Nasdaq are only off about 0.15%. Tuesday's market started off in mixed fashion but lost momentum on a couple factors. First up was Trump commenting in a Cabinet meeting that a trade deal with China "has a long way to go" and he can raise tariffs on China even higher if and when he wants to. The implication is that the trade war could be here to stay, a sentiment reflected earlier in the day by both the Washington Post and the South China Morning Post. Then came Secretary Pompeo announcing that Iran is willing to negotiate the parameters of its missile program, sending crude oil prices
down about 3% to session lows, and the Energy sector closed 1.1% lower. However, Iran has since refuted Pompeo's assertion.
Today's economic data offer a glimpse into the home building segment of the economy. Overall housing starts are at the lowest in three-months, falling 0.9% to an annualize rate of 1.253 million units. Building permits also missed expectations coming in at an annualized rate of 1.22 million, down 6.1% over May. The overall data points to ongoing softness in the housing market, but the topline stats are a little misleading. Single-family housing starts rose 3.5% and permits rose 0.4%. However it was apartment construction that fell 9.2% with permits falling 16.8%. The apartment component tends to be very choppy and oftentimes skew the results. For a regional view, starts rose 31% in the Northeast, 27% in the Midwest, but fell 9.2% in the South and down 4.9% in the West.
This afternoon, we get a look into the thinking at the Fed with the Beige Book due at 2PM. In the meantime Fed Chair Powell spoke in Paris yesterday and opined upon the growing interconnectedness of the global economy: "US economic developments affect the rest of the world, and the reverse is also true." The Fed's mandate is to focused on domestic growth, but Powell seems to indicate the more expansive view that policy decisions in the US can impact growth elsewhere, which in turn can impact growth in the US. The speech also reflected on persistently low inflation and interest rates around the globe, noting that both will likely move toward zero when central bank stimulus is needed again. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly also spoke at other events, and Reuters pulls it all together. They note that various comments in the three speeches suggest the FOMC is leaning toward a cut later this month, but two officials discussed how deep the cuts should go while the third wants more data before deciding on cuts. Thus Reuters says, the Fed seems to lack a "consensus narrative about why a cut is needed, or even if it is."
On the earnings front, Bank of America is up 1% after beating on EPS but lowered its NII forecast; Nasdaq-100 member Cintas is firing on all cylinders and trading over 8% higher; Seattle Genetics is 16% higher on a revenue beat; Abbot Laboratories gains 4% after beat on the topline with in-line revenues; and ASML holdings gains over 5% on an EPS beat. However NuSkin preannounced lowered guidance and is off nearly 17%; and CSX is down 8% after results were a little light.
Most sectors are lower today with Industrials retreating the most, down 1.4% as earnings from CSX and Textron taking a toll. Energy is off 0.6% for its third day in the red, and Financials are also off for a third session, down 0.5% on weak results from Comerica, Progressive and Charles Schwab
. The brighter spots are Utilities, up 0.4% and recouping yesterday's loss. Healthcare is also 0.4% with earnings from Abbott adding driving the gain. Crude oil was initially higher ahead of mixed weekly inventory results, but faded as fuel demand weakened. Treasuries are mixed with the yield on the 10-year slightly lower while yield on the 2-year is slightly higher.
Brian's Technical Take
In late May, President Trump set his trade crosshairs on Mexico and what immediately followed was a rapid escalation in the probability of a July rate cut from the low 20's to a 100% probability in 2-3 weeks' time. Accordingly the US dollar experienced its first monthly decline in five months while gold (+8%) had its best month since June of 2016 while simultaneously breaking out above a five year clearly defined resistance line at the ~1,380 level. We were there ahead of the breakout in our June 6th MIDDAY Update.
In 2016, gold gained +28% over the first two quarters amidst a widespread reflation trade within commodities. Over that same period spot silver gained 36%, or 52% if we include its highs made in the first week of Q3. Silver's strong outperformance was not unusual as silver is often viewed as a leveraged play on gold. When gold does well, silver often does better. In 2019 that has not been the case as gold stands +10.1% YTD vs. 2.1% YTD for silver, however that may be starting to change.
In Q4'18, spot silver formed a classic "double bottom" pattern along major support at the $13.90 level which represents the cyclical lows made back in December 2015. Over the next three months it rebounded 17% into the February high but failed at a clearly defined trend line starting from the aforementioned 2016 high. It then resumed lower into the end of May. Gold then responded decisively higher at the start of June on fast rising expectations of rate cuts and a weaker dollar, silver lagged behind.
Things have changed in July and silver is up in seven of eight sessions. Most noteworthy is today's 2% gain is "breaking out" from that declining trend line originating from the 2016 highs. Momentum is strong with the daily and weekly RSI's at 69 and 59. Last sale is $15.80 and a key test will be a move above $16.22 which is the YTD high made in February. This would mark its first "higher high".
There is still much debate about the number of rate cuts we will see this cycle which is likely the driving catalyst behind silver and gold. Yesterday's retail sales figures reflect a "healthy" US consumer which is being affirmed by the management teams of the money center banks and brokers during Q2 reporting season. With the equities near highs and the consumer spending at a healthy clip, Trump appears to be in no rush to strike a deal with China. Just yesterday he stated such and appears to be well aware that trade uncertainty gives him indirect leverage over the Federal Reserve. Passage of USMCA (NAFTA 2.0) will likely only embolden his stance.
They say equities do not like uncertainty, but it could be good for silver.
