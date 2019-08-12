Stocks Slide on Global Slowdown, Trade Concerns

NASDAQ Composite -0.68% Dow -0.89% S&P 500 -0.67% Russell 2000 -0.76%

NASDAQ Advancers: 885 / Decliners: 1513

Today's Volume (vs. Friday) -6.9%



Crude $54.80 +$0.30 , Gold $1505.00 +$8.40 , VIX 19.74 +1.77

Market Movers

PBOC set the yuan above 7 (7.0211) per USD for the 3rd day in a row

China's July New Loans totaled CNY1.06 trillion (expected CNY1.275 T: last CNY1.66 T)

Outstanding Loans grew 12.6% Y/o/Y (expected 12.8%; last 13.0%)

July M2 Money Stock increased 8.1% yr/yr (expected 8.5%; last 8.5%)

Saudi Aramco said today that the company is ready for its IPO with timing being a shareholder issue

Reaction to earnings: SYY + 4%, GOLD +2%, TRWH -6%

Chris' Commentary

Global volatility remains. The markets around the world saw significant swings last week, alternating between big up and down days. When it was all said and done, the S&P 500 closed down 0.45%, the Dow was down 0.75%, the Nasdaq was down 0.56% and the Russell down 1.34% for the week. Trading volumes were significant. On a daily basis, the consolidate tape averaged 8.3 billion shares a day, a 17% increase above the year-to-date average of 7.1 billion a day. Traders alternated between risk-on & risk-off sentiment in reaction to the China-U.S. trade war and emerging currency fight. What began as a rout on Monday, with U.S. stocks suffering their worst one-day drop of 2019, reversed course as Beijing played down their aggressive stance on the weakening yuan. Friday morning, President Trump dialed up the rhetoric, suggesting September's trade meetings with China may be canceled, again adding more uncertainty to an already volatile market.

Today, we are lower again to start the week. Nothing really new on the tape, just a continued concern on the well-discussed global slowdown as well as the trade and currency concerns between the U.S. & China. M&A is getting some headlines as CBS & VIAB are close to finalizing a deal. Treasury yields continue to slide as government debt is bid up.

Ten of the 11 S&P 500 sectors are trading lower with Financials, Energy and Discretionary all down over 1% Real Estate is positive while Utilities (as a safety play) trade near-flat. Crude oil builds on Friday's gains. Gold is up on the day, still hovering near the $1500 level. The dollar is slightly lower while the yield on the 10-yr is down to 1.659%.

Hong Kong continues to see unrest. The city's Financial Secretary, Paul Chan, said "Hong Kong's economy is facing a very difficult situation… it is facing very big downward pressure as it has to deal with the ongoing U.S.-China trade war and internal challenges at the same time." Paul Chan also said "Industries like retail, catering and transportation have taken a hit because of the recent violent unrest, with significant revenue drops." Following this weekend's violent demonstrations, most outbound flights were canceled at the Hong Kong International Airport as protesters disrupted operations. The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.44% today.

Below is the economic calendar for the week: