Stocks Sink on Trade War Fears

NASDAQ Composite -1.66% Dow -0.98% S&P 500 -1.07% Russell 2000 -1.29%

NASDAQ Advancers: 569 / Decliners: 1756

Today's Volume (vs. Thursday) +8.83%



Crude +2.60% , Gold +1.63%

Market Movers

U.S. employers added 164,000 jobs in July vs 165,000 consensus. Unemployment rate holds steady at 3.7% near lowest in half a century. Average hourly wages increased by 3.2%.

U.S. Trade deficit narrowed to -$55.2 billion consensus -$54.6 billion.

July US Michigan Consumer Sentiment (final) 98.4 vs. consensus 98.5.

June US Factory Orders +0.6% vs. consensus +0.6%.

Charlie's Commentary

The conundrum we have when writing the Midday and getting it out, well, at midday, is that it can be on point for the rest of the trading session or readers can be wrapping fish with it in the afternoon. Thank you President Trump! After shrugging off a disappointing Fed announcement and press conference, stocks were staging a strong rally on some solid earnings and some weak economic data that was providing some CPR to the prospect of a second rate hike. Then around 1:00 pm President Trump tweeted that he plans to impose a 10% tariff on an additional $300 billion of Chinese goods. Well, that hit a nerve, moving the trade war front and center again taking the Dow on a nearly 600 point swing from the days highs. Consumer Discretionary and Technology stocks led the decline. Equities were not the only casualty of the day as oil got taken out back to the woodshed, tumbling close to 8% on worries that trade tension would slow economic growth and dampen energy use and demand. Meanwhile, gold and treasury's rallied sending yields sharply lower. Even the dollar turned lower after reaching two year highs the day before.

This morning as we came into the desk, we took a quick look overseas to see if the "tariff tiff" had the expected effects to those markets. Sure enough, Asia and Europe were down fairly substantially. China also responded to the new tariffs in a daily briefing that occurred earlier this morning. After making some rumblings of how the US should give up its illusions and shoulder some responsibility, the Chinese spokesman at the Foreign Ministry, Hua Chunying, stated that Beijing would have to take countermeasures if the US was committed to putting more tariffs on Chinese goods. Trade and tariffs are not an isolated issue. It goes well beyond that with ramifications that include politics, monetary policy, foreign exchange, consumer spending, earnings, economics, employment and interest rates just to name a few things. The reaction in the Far East was clearly expected and while the markets are down this morning, it doesn't feel like panic selling. This also happens to be a summer Friday in August where Wall Street is typically light in attendance. That being said, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are on track for their worst week so far in 2019.

A little lost but not forgotten in today's news was the July nonfarm payroll report. It was relatively good, as payrolls in the US rose 164,000 just shy of the 165,000 estimate as employers added workers at a healthy pace during the month. The two prior periods however were revised lower. The jobless rate maintained a healthy 3.7% while average hourly earnings climbed 3.2%. The job gains were led by service providers and manufacturing. Construction gains were relatively weak. The overall participation rate increased to 63%. According to the Commerce Department, new orders for factory made goods rose for the second straight month in June. Factory goods orders increased 0.7 percent, boosted by strong demand for transportation equipment, electrical equipment, appliances and components as well as computers and electronic products. Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, which are seen as a measure of business spending plans, rose 0.2 percent. The trade deficit narrowed in June to -$55.2 billion from a revised -$55.3 billion as imports fell slightly more than exports.

In the commodity space, oil is catching a much needed bid after yesterday's rout, consolidating into a range as traders try to get a feel for potential retaliatory measures by the Chinese. Gold is setting itself up for a weekly gain of a little over 1% after the safe haven gained over 2% yesterday reacting to the announced additional tariffs on Chinese goods.

Safe haven are the words for sector strength this morning in light of the sell off. Leading are Utilities (+0.65%), Real Estate (+0.51%) and Consumer Staples (+0.07%). Lagging today are Technology (-2.40%), Energy (-2.17%) and Basic Materials (-1.79%).

Sector Recap

