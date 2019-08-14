Stocks Sink on Recession Fears

NASDAQ Composite -2.38% Dow -2.14% S&P 500 -2.12% Russell 2000 -2.44%

NASDAQ Advancers: 327 / Decliners: 2012

Today's Volume (First Hour) -19.1%



WTI Crude -3.3% , Gold +0.7%, 10yr Treasury 1.5843%

The 2-year and 10-year treasury yields briefly inverted this morning for the first time since 2007

Import prices gained 0.22% in July after falling 1.1% in June

Export prices rose 0.2% in July after falling 0.6% in June

Yesterday's rally is a thing of the past with the markets opening sharply lower this morning on an inverted yield curve and growing recession worries. The S&P and Dow are trading near Monday's lows and the Russell 2000 is trading well below, and thus far the market is holding near session lows. Investors awoke this morning to inverted yield curves both in the UK and the US. Here in the US the yield between the 2-year and 10-year treasuries inverted briefly for the first time since 2007 but now have a positive spread of about 0.018%. Yields on the 30-year also fell to record low of 2.0139%, and recall the yield between the 3-month and 10-year treasuries inverted back in March and have generally remained inverted since. The curve was near inversion yesterday and a dose of soft economic data pushed it over the edge. In China, both industrial production and retail sales fell notably from June, Germany's second quarter GDP contracted by 0.1%, and Eurozone industrial production fell from 0.9% on June to -1.6% in July.

Additionally, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's US Recession Probability Index is at its highest since the financial crisis in 2008. Needless to say, expectations of a US rate cut in September are at 100%. All of this comes ahead of tomorrow's release of US retail sales data. A good number should alleviate some of the recession angst, but retail sales have been generally strong for the past four months so a pullback wouldn't comes as a surprise. Expectations call for moderate softening with sales ex-food/energy coming in at 0.5% from 0.7% in June.

The inversion of the 2-year and 10-year has preceded each of the past seven recessions, but that doesn't necessarily mean sell equities. Bloomberg News notes that in six of the past ten inversions, the S&P rolled over within three months. On the other four occasions it took about eleven months for equities to top out. One thing traders will look at is the duration of the inversion. Thus far the 2yr/10yr inversion only lasted a few hours at best, but that carries less weight compared to an inversion that persists for a while.

The sector view looks like Valentine's Day in August - solid red. Energy is hardest hit with a 3.4% decline with all index members in the red. The culprit here is waning demand in light of softening global growth. Financials are the second worst performing sector, off 2.9% since lower rates are seen as hurting profitability. Consumer Discretionary is off 2.5% with 61 of 62 index members in the red. Following earnings Macy's is leading the way down with a 16% decline and Nordstrom (-10%) and Kohls (-10%) are along for the ride. The lone green spot are Utilities, up 0.4% is a safely play.

Over in commodities, crude oil gives back most of yesterdays gain as WTI and Brent trade down about 3.5% each. Gold gains 0.7% and recovers all of yesterday's losses and then some, and the Dollar index holds a 0.1% advance.

