Stocks Rise on Retail Earnings, Stimulus Talk

NASDAQ Composite +1.05% Dow +1.06% S&P 500 +0.96% Russell 2000 +0.96%

NASDAQ Advancers: 1595 / Decliners: 336

Today's Volume (vs. Tuesday) -1.75%



Crude $56.45 +$0.32 , Gold $1500.00 -$4.60 , VIX 15.71 -1.79

Market Movers

DOE reports larger crude oil inventory draw of 2.73 million barrels vs expectation of a draw of 1.33 million barrels

U.S. MBA's Mortgage applications declined 0.9% last week vs +21.7% prior

July U.S. Existing Home Sales better at 5.42 million vs. consensus 5.4 million June revised slightly higher to 5.29M from 5.27M

German 30-yr bund sale fails to draw expected demand while yielding a negative rate (-0.11%)

Reaction to earnings: TGT + 19%, PDD + 13%, LOW +11%, URBN +6%, MSGN -12%, CREE -7%, PLCE -5%

Chris' Commentary

The markets took pause yesterday on lighter than average trading volumes. This broke a three day winning streak for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average. Interestingly, the S&P 500 saw back to back gains of +1% or more on Friday and Monday which was the 1st time this happened in 2019. All 11 major S&P sectors closed down for the day, though some only marginally. The lighter trading volumes are a key tell here. Trading volumes on the consolidate tape were only 5.88 billion shares which is 17% less that the yearly average and 25% less that August's average. Lighter trading volumes are generally a sign of declining intraday market volatility.

Today, we are trading higher. President Trump has been discussing publicly the idea of future tax stimulus in the form of payroll and capital gains tax cuts. Also, a number of retailers posted better-than-expected earnings today to give that sector a boost. This plays into the theme the U.S. consumer is alive and well and that bodes well for U.S. GDP. All-in-all it's a continued risk-on day as we await the FOMC minutes from the July meeting at 2pm ET today and Fed Chairman Powell's comments at Jackson Hole later this week.

All the major U.S. indexes are up around 1% with all 11 major S&P 500 sectors trading higher. Consumer Discretionary, Tech and Energy are the best performers all up above 1% while Utilities trail the group. Crude oil is up nearly 1% while Gold is lower for the day, but still hovering at the $1500 level. The dollar is essentially flat while the yield on the 10-yr rises to 1.57%.

President Trump is considering possible tax cuts for U.S. taxpayers as possible signs of a recession flash in the U.S. He discussed tax cuts on wages and profits from asset sales. Even though the President downplayed concerns of a recession, just having him mention it shows signs of concern. A "payroll tax is something that we think about," he told reporters, adding that he would not need Congressional approval to link capital gains taxes to inflation. "I'm not talking about doing anything at this moment, but indexing is something that a lot of people have liked for a long time."

Earnings season is essentially at an end. However, some of the largest consumer / retail names are set to report tonight and later this week. This is important for a look into the health of the consumer which is a key driver of U.S. GDP as 2/3rds of U.S. GDP is comprised of consumer spend. 470 members of the S&P 500 have reported as of this morning. The average upside beat is 4.9% for the quarter, a slight decrease from last week. The quarterly earnings growth rate also decreased to +1.75%. The sales growth rate stands at 3.63%. Companies expected to report in the next few days include JWN, LB, SNPS, HRL, GPS, CRM, INTU, ROSY, HPQ, FL, BKE and HIBB.

Sector Recap

Click the image for larger view

Brian's Technical Take