Stocks Rise on Renewed Hopes for Trade Talks

NASDAQ Composite +1.54% Dow +1.35% S&P 500 +1.32% Russell 2000 +1.42%

NASDAQ Advancers: 1788 / Decliners: 550

Today's Volume (vs. Wednesday) +3.92%



Crude +1.17% , Gold -0.15%

Market Movers

Q2 US GDP (second revision) +2.0% vs. prior reading of +2.1%

US Jobless Claims for w/e 24-Aug 215K vs. consensus 215K; Continuing Claims for w/e 17-Aug 1698K

July US Wholesale Inventories +0.2% vs. consensus +0.2%%

July US Pending Home Sales (2.5%) m/m vs. consensus +0.7%

Charlie's Commentary

The market rallied yesterday and nobody quite knows why. Did relations between the US and China warm? Nope. Did yields improve? Ah not really. They actually got worse hitting three month lows before stabilizing. The yield on the S&P 500 is now higher than the 30 year Treasury. Positive signs in the global economy? Definitely not as the German economy appears on the brink of recession and European PMI's remain below 50. The rally appeared to be because investors are shrugging off a recession that was thought to be imminent signaled by an inverted yield curve. That phenomenon has been going on for the last week or so. In addition, the domestic economy is pretty good and we have an rate cut coming in September. The market took a leg down on Tuesday so selective weakness was bought. That's what we are going with. The S&P 500 rose for a second day in three as a rally in Energy shares led the market. The S&P 500 rose 0.65% while the Dow climbed 1.00% and Nasdaq finished 0.38%. Volume was light roughly 15% lower than normal.

This morning we are seeing a continuation of yesterday's rally fueled by conciliatory remarks out of China regarding the trade tug of war. Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng stated, "China has ample means for retaliation, but thinks the question that should be discussed now is about removing the new tariffs to prevent escalation of the trade war. China is lodging solemn representations with the US on the matter." Mr. Gao did not answer directly if his remarks suggested that Beijing would not retaliate against the latest tariff threat from the U.S. China has recently been accelerating its efforts with other countries to reduce its reliance on the U.S. The country is also strengthening its domestic market. While China will remain open to further negotiations, it's less likely to make large concessions given its effort to diversify its supply chain. The country is also strengthening its domestic market. China on Tuesday issued 20 directives to boost consumption. China's economy is increasingly driven internally in an effort to make it more difficult for the US to press China to make sweeping concessions.

On the economic front, we have a second revision look at second quarter GDP. Inflation adjusted gross domestic product grew at a 2% annualized rate according to the Commerce Department, decelerating slightly from the 2.1% rate previously reported. Stronger consumer spending could not offset other weaker readings in other categories suggesting that President trump's trade war is weighing on the pace of expansion. Consumer spending which makes up approximately two thirds of the economy, grew 4.7% in its biggest gain since 2014. Jobless claims for the week ending August 24th edged up slightly by 4,000 to 215,000 from 211,000 the prior period. Continuing claims for the week ending August 17th increased 22,000 to 1.598 million. With initial claims remaining low and representing a leading indicator, that should continue to signal to the market that consumer spending will continue to grow. The Bloomberg weekly consumer comfort index improved to 62.5 during the week ending August up from 61.5 a week earlier. The National Association of Realtors Index of pending home sales for July decreased 2.5% from the previous period. The reduction in contract signings was the most since 2018 indicating a pause in home purchases despite lower mortgage rates and increasing consumer spending

In the commodity pits, oil continues to charge forward boosted by the depletion of stock piles indicated in the recen t report s from the American Petroleum Institute and Energy Information Administration. It also seems to be aided today by the dovish tone struck by China on the trade war. Fears of global recession has gold at continued high levels while silver now has risen to its highest level in more than 2 years. Geopolitical uncertainty remains a safe haven assets friend. Yields are rising today with the 2 year currently at 1.518% and the 10 year at 1.511%. The VIX is lower at 17.76.

Sector strength is across the board today with technology leading the pack (+1.45%) followed by Energy (+1.30%) and Consumer Discretionary (+1.23%). Lagging today are Staples (-0.26%), Utilities (-0.01%) and Healthcare (+0.37%).

Sector Recap

Click the image for larger view

Brian's Technical Take

Brian is taking a much deserved vacation day today. As the world has been consumed recently with declining Bond yields a milestone was reached a couple of days ago that flew somewhat under the radar. The US 30 year yield fell below fell below the dividend yield of the S&P 500, a phenomenon that had not occurred since March of 2009, a year that many of us in the financial industry will not soon forget as the world was deep into a recession. The silver lining of this unusual invert is that for long term investors, it makes equities more attractive.

Click the image for larger view

