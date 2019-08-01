Stocks Rise on Hopes of a Second Rate Cut

NASDAQ Composite +1.48% Dow +0.99% S&P 500 +0.99% Russell 2000 +0.79%

NASDAQ Advancers: 1625 / Decliners: 731

Today's Volume (vs. Wednesday) -0.43%



Crude -2.95% , Gold -0.55%

Market Movers

US Jobless Claims for w/e 27-Jul 215K vs. consensus 212K; Continuing Claims for w/e 20-Jul 1699K vs. consensus 1678K

Bloomberg Consumer Comfort for the period ending July 28th was 64.7. Prior period was 63.7

July US Markit PMI - Manufacturing 50.4 vs. consensus 50.0

July US ISM Manufacturing 51.2 vs. consensus 52.0; Jul New Orders 50.8 vs. 50.0 in Jun

June Construction Spending fell -1.3%, the largest drop since November

Charlie's Commentary

Well, it looks like neither the market nor President Trump got what they were looking for in the Fed decision. After the official Fed statement was released at 2:00 pm yesterday, confirming what everyone was expecting - a 25 bps rate cut but said little else beyond citing the relative strength of the economy and concerns about future headwinds in slowing global growth - the market wobbled a bit, but continued to trade in a range. Traders awaited the Chairman's press conference where surely he would flush out some details and hint at further action to address those future concerns. The markets had priced in a one to three rate cut scenario so the high wire act for the Fed was to signal responsiveness without setting off alarms that things were slowing too quickly.

When the Chair addressed the rate cut as a "mid cycle adjustment," the markets said, wait what? Interpreting his wording as one and done. That is when the bottom dropped out of the market, sinking the Dow nearly 500 points as I had visions of Cramer hitting the Sell, Sell, Sell button on Mad Money. As more pointed questions about the rate cut were asked he scrambled to clarify his comments. "Let me be clear: What I said was it's not the beginning of a long series of rate cuts," Powell said. "I didn't say it's just one or anything like that. When you think about rate-cutting cycles, they go on for a long time and the committee's not seeing that. Not seeing us in that place. You would do that if you saw real economic weakness and you thought that the federal funds rate needed to be cut a lot. That's not what we're seeing."

While the markets did recover a bit after the clarification the damage was done. Later in the day, President Trump tweeted, "As usual, Powell let us down, but at least he is ending quantitative tightening, which shouldn't have started in the first place - no inflation," Trump wrote. "We are winning anyway, but I am certainly not getting much help from the Federal Reserve!" Over 9 billion shares traded yesterday suggesting that traders were rejiggering their holdings adjusting to the new landscape.

Traders entered today's market with an element of caution after yesterday afternoon's knee jerk reaction. Chatter on the desks centered around the fact that stocks have moved too far too fast from the June 3rd lows and the market got a little ahead of itself. Concern is also centering around a strengthening dollar, which now trades at two year highs. A stronger dollar tightens financial conditions and provides headwinds to U.S.-based companies selling goods and services overseas. The antidote for this, however, is a rate cut, which depending on the dollar's continued strength could indicate a larger or more frequent cuts. There we go again, getting a little ahead of ourselves.

That being said, there is a bid in the market this morning and traders seem to be accepting the new reality turning their focus to earnings where bellwether companies such as General Motors and Kellogg beat and guided higher. In addition, the surprisingly weak manufacturing data the was released earlier today have traders betting on a second rate cut this year. The buying strength has enabled the S&P 500 to regain the 3000 level! And the majority of sectors are in the green.

On the economic front, we received the second jobs report for the week. Jobless claims for the week ending July 27th rose to 215,000 according to labor department figures which slightly exceeded estimates. Continuing claims increased by 22,000 to 1.699 million in the week ending July 20th. The unemployment rate among people eligible for benefits held at 1.2%, pretty much unchanged. These readings reinforce Chairman Powell's comments on Wednesday that the labor market remained strong.

US. Manufacturing activity deteriorated in July to 51.2 in July an almost three year low dragged down by slower production and shaky export markets which only reinforced the Fed's decision to cut rates yesterday. A separate factory index from HIS Markit came in at 50.4 the lowest in almost a decade and just shy of contraction. Manufacturing in the US makes up approximately 11% of the economy. The risk is that further weakness could spread to service providers, reducing their appetite for investment and hiring. U.S. construction spending fell by the most in seven month in June as investment in private construction projects tumbled to a more than 1.5-year low. The Commerce Department said on Thursday construction spending dropped 1.3%, the biggest decline since last November. Data for May was revised up to show construction outlays falling 0.5% instead of decreasing 0.8% as previously reported.

In the commodity pits, oil has slipped a bit today trading below the $65 level after the Fed dampened hopes for prolonged rate cuts and rising US. Output helped keep the market well supplied. Gold also slipped to a two week low as the dollar strengthened to a 26 month high.

Technology is the leading sector today currently up (+2.16%). They are followed by Communications (+1.41%) and Consumer Staples (+1.34%). Lagging today are Energy (-0.98%), Real Estate (0.25%) and Financials (0.34%).

Sector Recap

Brian's Technical Take