Stocks Rise as Trade Optimism Lifts Tech

Equities continued their steady rise into the close on Friday with some strong volume at the end of the day due to the Russell Rebalance. The Dow rallied more than 7% in June, notching its biggest gain since 1938 while the S&P 500 jumped 6.9%, its best June performance since 1955 and Nasdaq posted a gain of 7.4%. The broad index is also up more than 17% this year, marking its biggest first-half gain since 1997.
Geopolitical news dominated the weekend as the G20 Meeting came to a close. President Trump and President Xi agreed essentially to a "cease fire" in the trade war and would restart negotiations. Trump said existing U.S. tariffs would remain in place against Chinese imports while negotiations continue, but that additional tariffs he's threatened to slap on billions worth of other Chinese goods will not be triggered for the "time being." Eleven rounds of talks have so far failed to end the standoff. President Trump also said Saturday he would allow U.S. companies to sell their products to Huawei, but he was not yet willing to remove the company from a trade blacklist.
In other surprising news, President Trump became the first sitting US president to cross the border into North Korea to meet briefly with leader Kim Jong Un. The leaders shook hands on the North Korean side of the DMZ, making Trump the first sitting American president to ever set foot in the hermit state, before crossing together to the South Korean side and shaking hands again. Kim said this was "an expression of his willingness" to work toward a new future.
Today's positive sentiment is a direct reflection on the expected trade progress over the weekend. Technology shares are pacing the rally after President Trump agreed to ease a ban on American companies supplying Chinese Technology company Huawei. The semiconductor space was particularly strong. Despite all this positive sentiment, there still is no clear path to resolution. Director of National Economic Council Larry Kudlow stated that President Trump was not granting Huawei general amnesty and that there was no timetable for when a deal might be finalized. While this cautious rhetoric does not seem to be having an effect on the short term psyche of the market, future earnings forecasts are not feeling the same euphoria.
Second quarter earnings are scheduled to kick off in roughly two weeks. According to Factset, they are expected to fall on a year over year basis. In addition third quarter earnings on the S&P 500 are expected to show a decline of 0.3%. This would make the first tine since 2016 where we had three consecutive quarters of negative earnings growth. I mention this not to be a "Debbie downer" but to keep us grounded to the reality of the situation.
In the commodity pits, oil is trading higher as OPEC assembles in Vienna for two days of meetings specifically focused on supply cuts. Russia said on Sunday that it had agreed with Saudi Arabia to extend existing output cuts of 1.2 million barrels per day by six to nine months. Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said the deal would most likely be extended by nine months and no deeper reductions were needed. Reopening the trade talks with China has created a risk on environment in the market, strengthening the dollar and focusing investors more on growth / equities rather than on the safe haven environment in which gold is a part of. As a result the shiny metal is being sold off after recently hitting new highs during a period of geopolitical uncertainty.
Monday 7/1
• 9:45 am June Markit manufacturing PMI
• 10:00 am June ISM manufacturing index
• 10:00 am May Construction spending
Tuesday 7/2
• Varies June Motor vehicle sales throughout the day
Wednesday 7/3 (Markets close at 1:00 pm)
• 8:15 am June ADP employment
• 8:30 am 6/29 Weekly jobless claims
• 8:30 am May Trade deficit
• 9:45 am June Markit services PMI
• 10:00 am June ISM nonmanufacturing index
• 10:00 am May Factory orders
Thursday 7/4
• Happy 4th of July!! (markets closed)
Friday 7/5
• 8:30 am June Nonfarm payrolls
• 8:30 am June Unemployment rate
• 8:30 am June Average hourly earnings
From a sector perspective technology leads the way (+1.58%) thanks the easing of sanctions against Huawei. It is followed by Consumer Discretionary (+1.20%) and Energy (+1.16%) which is betting a boost from the OPEC discussions. Lagging are Real Estate (-0.85%), Utilities (-0.49%) and Materials (+0.30%).
Sector Recap
Click the image for larger view
Brian's Technical Take
Equities are rip roaring in response to the U.S. - China trade truce. Nine of eleven GICS sectors are in the green with only the defensive REITs and Utilities sectors in the red. When I keypunched over to my rates screen I was expecting yields to be higher, but not so much.
The long 10-year Treasury yield reached a high of 2.04% earlier in the session but is now right back to the 2% level where it closed last week. Two weeks ago we highlighted the bottoming "hammer" candlestick pattern in the weekly period, however last week it did not see the upside follow through and thus no confirmation. Certainly today I would have expected a net move out of treasuries into stocks, but its not there. If yields cannot move higher on a day like today, I suspect they are heading lower.
The below weekly period chart shows the technical importance of the 2% - 2.02% range which the long yield has proven sensitive to, both support and resistance, since early 2016. The yield looks to be "bear flagging" along this expected support as "oversold" conditions normalize. The daily RSI has risen from 19 in early June to the current 35 level. The weekly RSI remains at a bearish 23 reading.
It appears the path of least resistance is lower for yields.
Click the image for larger view
Nasdaq's Market Intelligence Desk (MID) Team includes:
Charles Brown is Associate Vice President on The Market Intelligence Desk with over 20 years of equity capital markets experience. Charlie has extensive knowledge of equity trading on both floor and screen based marketplaces. Charlie assists with the management of The Market Intelligence Desk and works with Nasdaq listed companies providing them with insightful objective trading analysis.
Steven Brown is a Managing Director on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq with over twenty years of experience in equities. With a focus on client retention he currently covers the Financial, Energy and Media sectors.
Christopher Dearborn is a Managing Director on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq. Chris has over two decades of equity market experience including floor and screen based trading, corporate access, IPOs and asset allocation. Chris is responsible for providing timely, accurate and objective market and trading-related information to Nasdaq-listed companies.
Brian Joyce, CMT is a Managing Director on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq. Before joining Nasdaq Brian spent 16 years as an institutional trader executing equity and options orders for both the buy side and sell side. He also provided trading ideas and wrote technical analysis commentary for an institutional research offering. Brian focuses on helping Nasdaq's Financial, Healthcare and Transportation companies, among others, understand the trading in their stock. Brian is a Chartered Market Technician (CMT).
Michael Sokoll, CFA is Associate Vice President on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq with over 25 years of equity market experience. In this role, he manages a team of professionals responsible for providing NASDAQ-listed companies with real-time trading analysis and objective market information.