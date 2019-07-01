Stocks Rise as Trade Optimism Lifts Tech

NASDAQ Composite +1.10% Dow +0.47% S&P 500 +0.69% Russell 2000 +0.12%

NASDAQ Advancers: 1425 / Decliners: 969

Today's Volume (vs. Friday) +28.58%



Crude +0.99% , Gold -1.33%

Market Movers

June US Markit PMI - Manufacturing final 50.6 vs. consensus 50.1

June US ISM Manufacturing 51.7 vs. consensus 51.1; June New Orders 50.0 vs. 52.7 in May

May US Construction Spending -0.8% vs consensus +0.2%

Applied Materials to buy Kokusai Electric from KKR for $2.2 Billion

Charlie's Commentary

Equities continued their steady rise into the close on Friday with some strong volume at the end of the day due to the Russell Rebalance. The Dow rallied more than 7% in June, notching its biggest gain since 1938 while the S&P 500 jumped 6.9%, its best June performance since 1955 and Nasdaq posted a gain of 7.4%. The broad index is also up more than 17% this year, marking its biggest first-half gain since 1997.

Geopolitical news dominated the weekend as the G20 Meeting came to a close. President Trump and President Xi agreed essentially to a "cease fire" in the trade war and would restart negotiations. Trump said existing U.S. tariffs would remain in place against Chinese imports while negotiations continue, but that additional tariffs he's threatened to slap on billions worth of other Chinese goods will not be triggered for the "time being." Eleven rounds of talks have so far failed to end the standoff. President Trump also said Saturday he would allow U.S. companies to sell their products to Huawei, but he was not yet willing to remove the company from a trade blacklist.

In other surprising news, President Trump became the first sitting US president to cross the border into North Korea to meet briefly with leader Kim Jong Un. The leaders shook hands on the North Korean side of the DMZ, making Trump the first sitting American president to ever set foot in the hermit state, before crossing together to the South Korean side and shaking hands again. Kim said this was "an expression of his willingness" to work toward a new future.

Today's positive sentiment is a direct reflection on the expected trade progress over the weekend. Technology shares are pacing the rally after President Trump agreed to ease a ban on American companies supplying Chinese Technology company Huawei. The semiconductor space was particularly strong. Despite all this positive sentiment, there still is no clear path to resolution. Director of National Economic Council Larry Kudlow stated that President Trump was not granting Huawei general amnesty and that there was no timetable for when a deal might be finalized. While this cautious rhetoric does not seem to be having an effect on the short term psyche of the market, future earnings forecasts are not feeling the same euphoria.

Second quarter earnings are scheduled to kick off in roughly two weeks. According to Factset, they are expected to fall on a year over year basis. In addition third quarter earnings on the S&P 500 are expected to show a decline of 0.3%. This would make the first tine since 2016 where we had three consecutive quarters of negative earnings growth. I mention this not to be a "Debbie downer" but to keep us grounded to the reality of the situation.

The economic calendar is fairly light today kicking off with the June ISM Manufacturing Index. The index improved by half a point to 50.6 from the preliminary reading of 50.1 released last week. While the reading increased, it remains near the lowest levels in 10 years as the index has fallen by approximately five points over the last year. Of particular note is the performance of larger companies. They have moved to reducing inventories in May and June due to a significant drop off in new order inflows. The Institute for Supply Management Factory Index dropped to 51.7 which was the weakest level since October 2016. The decrease, however was less than forecast as output and jobs improved while new orders stalled. This was a direct reflection of ongoing trade uncertainty and slower growth overseas. Finally US May Construction Spending fell by 0.8%, more than estimate as both private and public construction fell during the month

In the commodity pits, oil is trading higher as OPEC assembles in Vienna for two days of meetings specifically focused on supply cuts. Russia said on Sunday that it had agreed with Saudi Arabia to extend existing output cuts of 1.2 million barrels per day by six to nine months. Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said the deal would most likely be extended by nine months and no deeper reductions were needed. Reopening the trade talks with China has created a risk on environment in the market, strengthening the dollar and focusing investors more on growth / equities rather than on the safe haven environment in which gold is a part of. As a result the shiny metal is being sold off after recently hitting new highs during a period of geopolitical uncertainty.

Economic Calendar week of July 1st