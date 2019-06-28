Stocks Rise as G20 Begins

NASDAQ Composite +0.25% Dow +0.19% S&P 500 +0.28% Russell 2000 -0.91%

NASDAQ Advancers: 1662 / Decliners: 656

Today's Volume (vs. Thursday) -2.06%



Crude -0.08% , Gold +0.18%

Market Movers

May US Personal Income +0.5% vs. consensus +0.3%; May Personal Spending +0.4% vs. consensus +0.5%.

May Core PCE +0.2% vs. consensus +0.2%

June US Chicago PMI 49.7 vs. consensus 54.0. June New Orders were below 50. June Prices Paid highest since March. Jun Order backlogs lowest since Dec 2015.

Jun US Michigan Consumer Sentiment (final) 98.2 vs consensus 97.9

Charlie's Commentary

The S&P 500 snapped a four day losing streak yesterday as trade optimism gained momentum ahead of the Group of 20 conference that begins today. It's important to realize that the stellar performing month of June is not due to fundamentals and strong economic data, but has been driven lately by two "hopes" if you will. 1) The hope that the Fed and the ECB will pivot to an easing cycle and 2) the hope the upcoming meeting between President Trump and President Xi will directionally yield a little more than a handshake and an agreement to continue talks. In other words the market is being held up on wishful thinking, that can turn on a dime.

As we enter the final trading day of the month / quarter markets have risen by 6% so far for June and are on course for the best month of 2019. The Dow is on track for its largest gain since 1938 and the S&P 500 is set to achieve its best June since 1955. Traders got some early good news from the release of the Federal Reserve's stress test. All the major banks passed and got approval to boos t dividends and share repurchase programs. As a result, Financials are leaders out of the gate this morning.

The main theme of the day remains the start of the Group of 20 meeting that begins today in Osaka Japan and the anticipated meeting between President Trump and Chinese President Xi on Saturday. There is a great deal of uncertainty surrounding the meeting but at a minimum, traders are expecting to restart the stalled trade negotiations and delay imposing any additional tariffs. President Trump, earlier this morning said that while he hasn't promised not to issue new tariffs on China, he does think at a minimum Saturday's meeting will be productive. President Xi has cautioned that bullying practices will not be tolerated. This should be interesting.

Economic news started early today with a reading on personal income and spending for May. The Commerce Department said that personal income increased 0.5% month over month and personal spending rose 0.4% following an upwardly revised 0.6% increase for April. The PCE Price Index was up 0.2% and so was the core PCE Price Index, which excludes food and energy. June business activity in the Chicago federal district fell to 49.7 vs the estimate of 53.5. Prices paid rose at a faster pace while new orders fell and inventories rose. A reading below 50 signals contraction and could further pave the way for a Fed rate cut in July. US consumer sentiment cooled off in June dropping to 98.2 slightly above the median forecast on less optimism about the economic outlook in the wake of slower global growth and trade concerns. The gauge of expectations decreased to 89.3 from a 15 year high in May.

Oil is treading water at the moment, awaiting some directional signals from the G-20 meeting. While there are no expectations of a truce during the meeting, talks are expected to resume. This will ultimately set the tone for the OPEC meeting scheduled for a few days later. It is likely that OPEC will vote to continue production cuts until the end of the year but deeper cuts look unlikely due to supply issues. Playing the safe bet and hedging, gold prices are edging higher this morning on some doubts that the meeting between the US and China will relieve tensions. Gold has risen fairly steadily this month on track for its biggest monthly gain since June 2016.

While the market trades in a range so far this morning, the majority of the sectors are in the green. As mentioned earlier Financials are gangbusters today (+1.05%) followed by Industrials (+0.64%) and Utilities (+0.56%). Lagging a bit are Healthcare (-0.17%), previously hot Technology (-0.13%) and Communications (+0.10%).

Sector Recap

Click the image for larger view

Brian's Technical Take

Brian is busy working with an IPO this morning, so it's Charlie here. We have mentioned that Gold is enjoying a very good June. Gold prices have gained more than $80 in the last two weeks, especially on expectations that there will be at least a quarter percentage point reduction in July by the Fed. As the signals grow stronger that the Federal Reserve will cut rates, yields on government bonds have been falling which along with the weakening dollar is positive for precious metals and specifically gold.

Click the image for larger view

Nasdaq's Market Intelligence Desk (MID) Team includes:

Charles Brown is Associate Vice President on The Market Intelligence Desk with over 20 years of equity capital markets experience. Charlie has extensive knowledge of equity trading on both floor and screen based marketplaces. Charlie assists with the management of The Market Intelligence Desk and works with Nasdaq listed companies providing them with insightful objective trading analysis.

Steven Brown is a Managing Director on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq with over twenty years of experience in equities. With a focus on client retention he currently covers the Financial, Energy and Media sectors.

Christopher Dearborn is a Managing Director on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq. Chris has over two decades of equity market experience including floor and screen based trading, corporate access, IPOs and asset allocation. Chris is responsible for providing timely, accurate and objective market and trading-related information to Nasdaq-listed companies.

Brian Joyce, CMT is a Managing Director on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq. Before joining Nasdaq Brian spent 16 years as an institutional trader executing equity and options orders for both the buy side and sell side. He also provided trading ideas and wrote technical analysis commentary for an institutional research offering. Brian focuses on helping Nasdaq's Financial, Healthcare and Transportation companies, among others, understand the trading in their stock. Brian is a Chartered Market Technician (CMT).

Michael Sokoll, CFA is Associate Vice President on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq with over 25 years of equity market experience. In this role, he manages a team of professionals responsible for providing NASDAQ-listed companies with real-time trading analysis and objective market information.