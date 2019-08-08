Stocks Rise as Bond Yields Stabilize

Thursday, August 8, 2019
- NASDAQ Composite +1.81% Dow +1.25% S&P 500 +1.57% Russell 2000 +1.56%
- NASDAQ Advancers: 1835 / Decliners: 523
- Today's Volume (vs. Wednesday) -17.5%
- Crude $52.69 +$1.60 , Gold $1496.20 -$11.10 , VIX 17.63 -1.87
Market Movers
- U.S. Initial Weekly Jobless Claims reported at 209,000 vs. consensus 215,000
- U.S. Continuing Jobless Claims reported at 1.684 million vs consensus of 1.690 million
- June Consumer Credit grew by $14.59 billion, below consensus of $16.1 billion
- PBOC set the yuan above 7 vs. the USD for the weakest setting in over eleven years
- Reaction to earnings: ROKU +20%, STMP + 18%, FTDRT + 15%, JACK + 12%, LYFT +8%, LITE +8%, BKNG +7%, TRIP +6.5%, VIAB +5%, GDOT -40%, ANGI -30%, ZG -15%
Chris' Commentary
Market volatility is back. Wednesday, the stock market staged a huge reversal in which the S&P 500 closed up 0.1% after being down 2.0% right after the markets opened. The recent price action has been extraordinary. Yesterday we saw a 1.5-2% comeback in all the major indexes. That puts the S&P 500 only 3.5% away from the high of 3027.98 made on 7/26. Pretty remarkable considering yesterday morning, the S&P was odd more than 7% from that mark at 2826.00.
Trading volumes continue to trend above average through this chop. Since Monday, we have averaged over 8.8 billion shares a day traded on the consolidated tape. And since the FOMC announcement last week (7/31), the daily average trading volume is even higher at nearly 9 billion shares a day. To put this in perspective, the average daily trading volume since the beginning of the year is barely 7 billion shares a day.
Along with higher volumes comes volatility. The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) or fear index was trading with a 23 handles at the open yesterday when the markets at their weakest. Today, the VIX has a 17 handle. Again, since the FOMC rate cut, the trading range for the VIX is 13.46-24.81 reflecting an 84% move. Will the VIX retrace this entire move signaling a move to a less volatile future for the market? Who knows, the best thing about the market is that you don't know what is going to happen day-to-day. What is clear is the correlation between the VIX and trading volumes. With increased volatility, trading volumes trend higher and vice-versa. And generally higher volumes indicate a move down for equities. So is a low VIX and lighter volumes good for the markets? We shall see….
Currently, all 11 of the S&P 500 sectors are trading higher with Tech, Communications and surprise, Energy leading. Crude oil finally catches a bid, up nearly 3% today while Gold consolidates a day after making a new 52 week high. The dollar is slightly higher while the yield on the 10-yr is now only 1.75%.
Unemployment numbers released by the U.S. Department of Labor continue to show demand in the U.S. and a continued bright spot for the economy. Reported Initial Jobless Claims were a little better than expectations at 209,000. Reported Continuing Claims were also a little better than expected at 1.684 million claims vs estimates of 1.690 million. Initial claims were revised slightly higher last week to 217,000 from 215,000. Continuing claims were unrevised.
Earnings season continues to wind down as 443 members of the S&P 500 have reported as of this morning. The average upside beat now stands at 5.32% for the quarter, a slight increase from yesterday. The quarterly earnings growth rate increased also to 2.37 from 1.69% yesterday. The sales growth rate remains at 4.02%. Companies expected to report tonight and tomorrow morning include ATVI, CBS, DXC, NWSA, SYMC, UBER, TRUE and PCG.
Sector Recap
Click the image for larger view
Brian's Technical Take
Brian is still away, but will return Monday.
The S&P 500 had a nice reversal day yesterday. The broadly followed index traded in a 2.35% range and closed near the top of that range at 2883.98. Today, the index is seeing continued strength on a broad based rally that has 11 of the major sectors participating.
Below is the 52 week daily chart for the SPX. The index has crossed over resistance at the 100 day simple moving average (SMA) of 2903. If we can hold that level on a closing basis, it will now become an area of support. We now approach the next major area of near-term resistance at 2933 which is the 50 day SMA. IF the index can cross through that area on a closing basis and hold it, a retest of the recently made highs will be in order.
Click the image for larger view
