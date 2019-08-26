Stocks Rise After Trump Says U.S. and China are 'Getting back to the Table'

NASDAQ Composite +0.95% Dow +0.75% S&P 500 +0.72% Russell 2000 +0.49%

NASDAQ Advancers: 1476 / Decliners: 841

Today's Volume (vs. Friday) -25.43%



Crude +0.33% , Gold +0.48%

Market Movers

July Chicago Fed National Activity Index -0.36 vs. consensus 0.00. June revised from -0.02 to 0.03

July US Durable Orders +2.1% vs. consensus +1.2%; Core Orders (Non-defense, ex-Aircraft) +0.4% vs. consensus (0.5%). July Capital Goods Shipments Non-Defense Ex Aircraft -0.7% vs. consensus 0.1%

Amgen (AMGN) is acquiring the worldwide rights to Otezla from Celgene (CELG) for $13.4 billion in cash

August Dallas Fed Manufacturing came in at 2.7 vs. consensus -4.0

Charlie's Commentary

Last week was supposed to be all about the Fed as the Chairman and many Fed Presidents and economists convened at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City's annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole. What happened was Chairman Powell's middle of the road speech leaving the door wide open for additional rate cuts was largely obliterated by a tweet storm unleashed by President Trump aimed at China but hitting the U.S. market. The President was incensed with China announcing new tariffs of 5% and 10% on $75 billion in U.S. imports, set to go into effect in two tranches, on Sept. 1 and Dec. 15, respectively. To paraphrase, he essentially said we don't need China, would be better off without China and hereby ordered U.S. companies to immediately start looking for an alternative to China (he also went on to rip the Fed Chairman as a potential "enemy" to the U.S. but this was a secondary story line).

Needless to say escalated tensions and uncertainty are two catalysts that are never good for the markets especially on a late summer Friday in August. At the lows the Dow tumbled more than 700 points before closing with a loss of 623.34 points, or 2.4%. The S&P 500 index dropped 75.84 points, or 2.6% while Nasdaq shed 239.62 points a loss of 3%. The Nasdaq has now fallen at least 1% six times this month while the Dow has posted five drops of 1% or more. The S&P 500 has closed down 1% or more four times in August. After the market closed The U.S. announced it will raise duties on $250 billion in Chinese goods to 30% from 25% and increase tariffs on another $300 billion in products to 15% from 10%. Take that!

Coming into this week traders are keeping their eye on trade and the economy and specifically if there are any signs pointing to whether the economy is feeling the impact of trade wars. That will be reflected in today's durable goods (see below), Tuesday's consumer confidence, and Friday's personal income and spending data.

When the futures market opened up early Sunday evening, the Dow futures were down over 300 points continuing to be rattled by the events that occurred on Friday. This morning however the mood improved significantly reversing the futures early on and boosting the market at the open and into the morning. The reason for the bounce was initially a statement from President Trump at the Group of 7 meeting in Biarritz France indicating that China called our top trade negotiators twice and said "let's get back to the table." He went on to say that prospects for a deal with China are better now than at any time last year. He also went on to praise President Xi Jingping as a "great leader." Wasn't he categorized as an enemy with Fed Chairman Powell on Friday??

All of this was followed by a joint news conference by President Trump and French President Macron mid-morning. A number of topics were discussed including North Korea and Iran where the President commented that both countries have tremendous potential but that discussions would proceed with caution. When President Macron left the podium to President Trump, he essentially reiterated that he thinks the U.S. will make a deal with China but only if its a good one for the U.S. He also doubled down in saying China is sincere in wanting to make a trade deal.

Looking at the economic calendar today orders for non-military capital goods excluding aircraft in July rose by 0.4% after a downwardly revised 0.9% the prior month. Shipments however of non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft dropped by 0.7%. While the order number represented the third consecutive month of increases, the shipment decline was the most since October of 2016 indicating that capital investment remains tepid as global growth slows due to trade tensions. Shipments are a key component to GDP. Bookings for Durable Goods , a broader measure of orders rose 2.1% helped in large part by aircraft orders (civilian aircraft orders alone surged 47.8% in July). July Chicago National Activity Index came in at -0.36 below estimate. A reading below 0 indicates below trend growth in the national economy and a sign of easing pressures on future inflation.

In the commodity pits, oil is catching a bid this morning as the prospects of easing trade tensions could boost the outlook for the global economy and ultimately the demand for oil. This follows a week when US energy companies cut the most oil rigs in four months. While optimism abounds this morning, it has not stopped investors from hedging their bets as they have seen this trade roller coaster before. Gold jumped more than 1% earlier this morning to eclipse $1,550 an ounce as investors favored the safe haven commodity on general trade uncertainty / doubt. Yield on the 2 year Treasury is 1.50 while the 10 year is 1.51. The Dollar Index is stronger at 97.95

From a sector perspective we are seeing a pretty broad based rally today with Technology (0.73). Communications (0.63%) and Staples (0.57%) leading. Industrials is the weakest sector (-0.03%) followed by Basic Materials (0.18%) and Utilities (0.21%).

Economic Calendar w/o 8/26