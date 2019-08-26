Stocks Rise After Trump Says U.S. and China are 'Getting back to the Table'

Monday, August 26, 2019
- NASDAQ Composite +0.95% Dow +0.75% S&P 500 +0.72% Russell 2000 +0.49%
- NASDAQ Advancers: 1476 / Decliners: 841
- Today's Volume (vs. Friday) -25.43%
- Crude +0.33% , Gold +0.48%
Market Movers
- July Chicago Fed National Activity Index -0.36 vs. consensus 0.00. June revised from -0.02 to 0.03
- July US Durable Orders +2.1% vs. consensus +1.2%; Core Orders (Non-defense, ex-Aircraft) +0.4% vs. consensus (0.5%). July Capital Goods Shipments Non-Defense Ex Aircraft -0.7% vs. consensus 0.1%
- Amgen (AMGN) is acquiring the worldwide rights to Otezla from Celgene (CELG) for $13.4 billion in cash
- August Dallas Fed Manufacturing came in at 2.7 vs. consensus -4.0
Charlie's Commentary
Last week was supposed to be all about the Fed as the Chairman and many Fed Presidents and economists convened at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City's annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole. What happened was Chairman Powell's middle of the road speech leaving the door wide open for additional rate cuts was largely obliterated by a tweet storm unleashed by President Trump aimed at China but hitting the U.S. market. The President was incensed with China announcing new tariffs of 5% and 10% on $75 billion in U.S. imports, set to go into effect in two tranches, on Sept. 1 and Dec. 15, respectively. To paraphrase, he essentially said we don't need China, would be better off without China and hereby ordered U.S. companies to immediately start looking for an alternative to China (he also went on to rip the Fed Chairman as a potential "enemy" to the U.S. but this was a secondary story line).
Needless to say escalated tensions and uncertainty are two catalysts that are never good for the markets especially on a late summer Friday in August. At the lows the Dow tumbled more than 700 points before closing with a loss of 623.34 points, or 2.4%. The S&P 500 index dropped 75.84 points, or 2.6% while Nasdaq shed 239.62 points a loss of 3%. The Nasdaq has now fallen at least 1% six times this month while the Dow has posted five drops of 1% or more. The S&P 500 has closed down 1% or more four times in August. After the market closed The U.S. announced it will raise duties on $250 billion in Chinese goods to 30% from 25% and increase tariffs on another $300 billion in products to 15% from 10%. Take that!
Coming into this week traders are keeping their eye on trade and the economy and specifically if there are any signs pointing to whether the economy is feeling the impact of trade wars. That will be reflected in today's durable goods (see below), Tuesday's consumer confidence, and Friday's personal income and spending data.
When the futures market opened up early Sunday evening, the Dow futures were down over 300 points continuing to be rattled by the events that occurred on Friday. This morning however the mood improved significantly reversing the futures early on and boosting the market at the open and into the morning. The reason for the bounce was initially a statement from President Trump at the Group of 7 meeting in Biarritz France indicating that China called our top trade negotiators twice and said "let's get back to the table." He went on to say that prospects for a deal with China are better now than at any time last year. He also went on to praise President Xi Jingping as a "great leader." Wasn't he categorized as an enemy with Fed Chairman Powell on Friday??
All of this was followed by a joint news conference by President Trump and French President Macron mid-morning. A number of topics were discussed including North Korea and Iran where the President commented that both countries have tremendous potential but that discussions would proceed with caution. When President Macron left the podium to President Trump, he essentially reiterated that he thinks the U.S. will make a deal with China but only if its a good one for the U.S. He also doubled down in saying China is sincere in wanting to make a trade deal.
Looking at the economic calendar
today orders for non-military capital goods excluding aircraft in July rose by 0.4% after a downwardly revised 0.9% the prior month. Shipments however of non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft dropped by 0.7%. While the order number represented the third consecutive month of increases, the shipment decline was the most since October of 2016 indicating that capital investment remains tepid as global growth slows due to trade tensions. Shipments are a key component to GDP. Bookings for Durable Goods , a broader measure of orders rose 2.1% helped in large part by aircraft orders (civilian aircraft orders alone surged 47.8% in July). July Chicago National Activity Index came in at -0.36 below estimate. A reading below 0 indicates below trend growth in the national economy and a sign of easing pressures on future inflation.
In the commodity pits, oil is catching a bid this morning as the prospects of easing trade tensions could boost the outlook for the global economy and ultimately the demand for oil. This follows a week when US energy companies cut the most oil rigs in four months. While optimism abounds this morning, it has not stopped investors from hedging their bets as they have seen this trade roller coaster before. Gold jumped more than 1% earlier this morning to eclipse $1,550 an ounce as investors favored the safe haven commodity on general trade uncertainty / doubt. Yield on the 2 year Treasury is 1.50 while the 10 year is 1.51. The Dollar Index is stronger at 97.95
From a sector perspective we are seeing a pretty broad based rally today with Technology (0.73). Communications (0.63%) and Staples (0.57%) leading. Industrials is the weakest sector (-0.03%) followed by Basic Materials (0.18%) and Utilities (0.21%).
Economic Calendar w/o 8/26
Monday 8/26
• 8:30 am July Durable goods orders
• 8:30 am July Core capex orders
• 8:30 am July Chicago Fed national activity
Tuesday 8/27
• 9:00 am June Case-Shiller home price index
• 10:00 am August Consumer confidence index
Wednesday 8/28
• The economic calendar is bare
Thursday 8/29
• 8:30 am w/o 8/24 Weekly jobless claims
• 8:30 am July Advance trade in goods
• 8:30 am Q2 GDP revision
• 10:00 am July Pending home sales index
Friday 8/30
• 8:30 am July Personal income
• 8:30 am July Consumer spending
• 8:30 am July Core inflation
• 9:45 am August Chicago PMI
• 10 am August Consumer sentiment index
Sector Recap
Click the image for larger view
Brian's Technical Take
Things have certainly been interesting over the last few weeks starting with the July 31st FOMC when the Fed cut rates ("hawkish cut") for the first time in 12 years. Over the next four sessions, the S&P 500 declined 6.3% to a low of 2,822 on August 5th. Since this low the SPX has managed to hold in a sideways range, 2,822 - 2,939, despite the escalating trade tensions, provocative tweets, and seemingly countless list of geopolitical risks around the globe.
For the SPX just below the 2,822 support resides the 200-day sma (yellow line), now 2,803, which is the last line of defense before what could be a new acceleration to the downside. The May lows come in at 2,729, down 4.5% from last sale and 10% from the late July highs. This is your major technical support that we could see tested late summer into the fall.
Click the image for larger view
Nasdaq's Market Intelligence Desk (MID) Team includes:
Charles Brown is Associate Vice President on The Market Intelligence Desk with over 20 years of equity capital markets experience. Charlie has extensive knowledge of equity trading on both floor and screen based marketplaces. Charlie assists with the management of The Market Intelligence Desk and works with Nasdaq listed companies providing them with insightful objective trading analysis.
Steven Brown is a Managing Director on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq with over twenty years of experience in equities. With a focus on client retention he currently covers the Financial, Energy and Media sectors.
Christopher Dearborn is a Managing Director on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq. Chris has over two decades of equity market experience including floor and screen based trading, corporate access, IPOs and asset allocation. Chris is responsible for providing timely, accurate and objective market and trading-related information to Nasdaq-listed companies.
Brian Joyce, CMT is a Managing Director on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq. Before joining Nasdaq Brian spent 16 years as an institutional trader executing equity and options orders for both the buy side and sell side. He also provided trading ideas and wrote technical analysis commentary for an institutional research offering. Brian focuses on helping Nasdaq's Financial, Healthcare and Transportation companies, among others, understand the trading in their stock. Brian is a Chartered Market Technician (CMT).
Michael Sokoll, CFA is Associate Vice President on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq with over 25 years of equity market experience. In this role, he manages a team of professionals responsible for providing NASDAQ-listed companies with real-time trading analysis and objective market information.