Stocks Rise after Trump Delays Tariffs, ECB Resumes Quantitative Easing

NASDAQ Composite +0.55% Dow +0.39% S&P 500 +0.42% Russell 2000 +0.10%

NASDAQ Advancers: 1031 / Decliners: 1324

Today's Volume (First Hour) +17.4%



WTI Crude -2.4% , Gold +1.2% , 10yr Treasury 1.7242%

Market Movers

Tariffs on some Chinese imports get pushed back from October 1st to the 15th

ECB resumes its quantitative easing program

Oil under pressure on over production concerns

Profit-taking in the Russell 2000 and Value stocks

Steve's Commentary

With both the Dow and S&P-500 just inches away from new record highs, the markets opened relatively flat this morning with some modest profit taking in the Russell 2000 and value stocks. At midday the Nasdaq, S&P and Dow are still a little higher but off the mid-morning highs and the R2K remains under pressure after gaining nearly 5% in the first half of the week. Value stocks are also trailing after advancing for six sessions while growth stocks are nicely higher for a second day.

On the trade war front lines, both sides seem to have taken a more accommodative stance over the last week or so. Late yesterday the Trump administration pushed back tariffs on Chinese imports from October 1st to the 15th, and China said it may resume some agricultural purchases. This morning there is also some chatter that the administration is considering an interim agreement of some sort, perhaps rolling back some tariffs in exchange for cooperation on intellectual property and agricultural purchases.

Most European markets closed higher today as the ECB resumes quantitative easing, just nine months after ending the stimulus program. Mario Drahi's eight-year term draws to an end next month and as a parting gift he lowered deposit rates from -0.4% to -0.5% and exempted some banks. The ECB also revived quantitative easing and will purchase about 20 billion euros worth of debt monthly beginning November 1st. Draghi commented at the press conference that the risk of recession in the eurozone is small, but the probability has 'gone up.' The ECB also ended guidance and sees rates at current or lower levels until inflation 'robustly' reaches desired levels.

Just as interest rates seem head lower inflation goes higher with August consumer prices surpassing expectations and hitting a one year high. Core prices excluding energy and food rose 0.3% in August, bringing it up to 2.4% on a y/y basis and exceeding estimates by 0.1% and is 0.2% higher than in July. Driving the gain were medical cost, up by the most since 2016 with medical insurance, hospital services and nonprescription drugs all higher. Also higher were used-cars prices , housing costs, and apparel. New car and energy cost moved lower. Overall the data is not likely to alter the downward rate trajectory anytime soon. Since 2009 core CPI has hit the 2.3%/2.4% level ten times, but none of those moves proved sustainable.

Also on today's economic calendar are weekly unemployment claims coming it at 204k, the lowest since mid-April and still holding near 40-year lows. Continuing claims came in at 1.66 million, the lowest since early June and holding in a range not seen since the early '70s. Despite all the angst over the state of the economy, there is not even a hint of a slowing in the unemployment stats.

The sector view is mostly positive with Tech leading with a 1% gain after lagging earlier in the week, and Consumer Discretionary follows with a 0.9% advance. Energy is down 0.7% after an impressive move higher for the week, so profit-taking a lower oil prices are the culprits.

Crude oil slides for a third session with WTI down 1.9% and Brent off about 1.7%. There are several factors in play, including hints that the Trump administration may ease sanctions and oil restrictions on Iran. Additionally, the OPEC+ Monitoring Committee meeting concluded with a call for better compliance to existing production quotas, but industry watchers were hoping for production cuts. Lastly, in its monthly report the International Energy Agency warns that global crude production will likely exceed demand in the first half of 2020 and producers may soon see the oil market 'returning to a significant surplus' with prices under pressure.

Sector Recap

Brian's Technical Take