Stocks Rise after Trump Delays Tariffs, ECB Resumes Quantitative Easing

With both the Dow and S&P-500 just inches away from new record highs, the markets opened relatively flat this morning with some modest profit taking in the Russell 2000 and value stocks. At midday the Nasdaq, S&P and Dow are still a little higher but off the mid-morning highs and the R2K remains under pressure after gaining nearly 5% in the first half of the week. Value stocks are also trailing after advancing for six sessions while growth stocks are nicely higher for a second day.
On the trade war front lines, both sides seem to have taken a more accommodative stance over the last week or so. Late yesterday the Trump administration pushed back tariffs on Chinese imports from October 1st to the 15th, and China said it may resume some agricultural purchases. This morning there is also some chatter that the administration is considering an interim agreement of some sort, perhaps rolling back some tariffs in exchange for cooperation on intellectual property and agricultural purchases.
Most European markets closed higher today as the ECB resumes quantitative easing, just nine months after ending the stimulus program. Mario Drahi's eight-year term draws to an end next month and as a parting gift he lowered deposit rates from -0.4% to -0.5% and exempted some banks. The ECB also revived quantitative easing and will purchase about 20 billion euros worth of debt monthly beginning November 1st. Draghi commented at the press conference that the risk of recession in the eurozone is small, but the probability has 'gone up.' The ECB also ended guidance and sees rates at current or lower levels until inflation 'robustly' reaches desired levels.
Just as interest rates seem head lower inflation goes higher with August consumer prices surpassing expectations and hitting a one year high. Core prices excluding energy and food rose 0.3% in August, bringing it up to 2.4% on a y/y basis and exceeding estimates by 0.1% and is 0.2% higher than in July. Driving the gain were medical cost, up by the most since 2016 with medical insurance, hospital services and nonprescription drugs all higher. Also higher were used-cars prices , housing costs, and apparel. New car and energy cost moved lower. Overall the data is not likely to alter the downward rate trajectory anytime soon. Since 2009 core CPI has hit the 2.3%/2.4% level ten times, but none of those moves proved sustainable.
Crude oil slides for a third session with WTI down 1.9% and Brent off about 1.7%. There are several factors in play, including hints that the Trump administration may ease sanctions and oil restrictions on Iran. Additionally, the OPEC+ Monitoring Committee meeting concluded with a call for better compliance to existing production quotas, but industry watchers were hoping for production cuts. Lastly, in its monthly report the International Energy Agency warns that global crude production will likely exceed demand in the first half of 2020 and producers may soon see the oil market 'returning to a significant surplus' with prices under pressure.
A week ago today the S&P 500 broke out of its August range with its opening gap above the ~2,940 level, a clearly defined "minor" resistance line in place over the prior four weeks. While the "smart money" in the bond market was signaling gloom and doom, equities held in relatively well. While its only been a week, the move higher has thus far largely been driven by the great rotation, a hallmark of all bull markets, from select momentum groups into previously underperforming value plays. This reflation trade has been led by energy, financials, and industrials which are the top three performing sectors this month. Yesterday we focused on the Industrials sector, but another group to keep on the radar is healthcare.
In 2019 Healthcare index has bene the 2nd worst performing sector with a YTD gain of 5.9% for the S&P 500 healthcare care index. Only energy has done worse with its YTD gain of 4.1%. The big difference between the two groups however is that energy was the worst performing group in 2018 (-18.1%) and 2017 (-1%). Healthcare on the other hand was the top performer in 2018 (+6.5%), and in 2017 it finished middle of the pack (5/11) with a not too shabby gain of 22.1%.
As the September rotation has unfolded, healthcare has actually not been on the receiving end. The healthcare index is currently +1.3% MTD, which ranks eight out of the eleven Level I GICS sectors. However, unlike September's top performer, energy, which last month was testing eight year lows, healthcare made its all-time high just 12-months ago and has since been forming what looks like a healthy, triangle shaped consolation pattern, much like the 2015-2016 period. Triangle patterns typically resolve in the direction of the prior trend which healthcare's below monthly period Chart 1 shows is clearly to the upside.
The relative strength chart represented by the "ratio" of the healthcare index over the S&P 500 (S5HLTH/SPX) is at a key inflection point. Again, when the numerator (healthcare) is outperforming, the ratio will trend higher and vice versa. The ratio is below its 40-week moving average which is concern, and is now testing a clearly defined support level which it has test and held above on three of four occasions since late 2016. This chart is neutral to negative.
The more constructive looking chart is the weekly period chart which like industrials, transports, and materials, has been forming an inverse head & shoulders continuation pattern over the last twelve months. In June, the healthcare index made a bullish breakout above the declining neckline of the pattern, but then pulled back in July and August. A pullback into the prior consolation is not uncommon and thus not a major concern, and constructively the trend of higher lows was not violated.
The August low was made in the week ending August 8th which then formed a bullish "hammer" candlestick pattern. The healthcare index declined over the following two weeks as the equities were soft throughout the bond market's melt-up, but the hammer candlestick performed according to expectation and the lows remained intact. The index then closed out August with a bullish harami pattern (high low range is engulfed by the prior week's HL range) and today is in embarking on its third consecutive weekly gain.
Looking ahead a move above its 2019 high, 1,093.05, should trigger a fresh "bullish breakout" and incentivize new momentum players to get on board.
Click the image for larger view
Click the image for larger view
Click the image for larger view
Nasdaq's Market Intelligence Desk (MID) Team includes:
Charles Brown is Associate Vice President on The Market Intelligence Desk with over 20 years of equity capital markets experience. Charlie has extensive knowledge of equity trading on both floor and screen based marketplaces. Charlie assists with the management of The Market Intelligence Desk and works with Nasdaq listed companies providing them with insightful objective trading analysis.
Steven Brown is a Managing Director on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq with over twenty years of experience in equities. With a focus on client retention he currently covers the Financial, Energy and Media sectors.
Christopher Dearborn is a Managing Director on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq. Chris has over two decades of equity market experience including floor and screen based trading, corporate access, IPOs and asset allocation. Chris is responsible for providing timely, accurate and objective market and trading-related information to Nasdaq-listed companies.
Brian Joyce, CMT is a Managing Director on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq. Before joining Nasdaq Brian spent 16 years as an institutional trader executing equity and options orders for both the buy side and sell side. He also provided trading ideas and wrote technical analysis commentary for an institutional research offering. Brian focuses on helping Nasdaq's Financial, Healthcare and Transportation companies, among others, understand the trading in their stock. Brian is a Chartered Market Technician (CMT).
Michael Sokoll, CFA is Associate Vice President on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq with over 25 years of equity market experience. In this role, he manages a team of professionals responsible for providing NASDAQ-listed companies with real-time trading analysis and objective market information.