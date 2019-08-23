Stocks Plunge After Trump Orders U.S. Companies to Seek Alternatives to China

Friday,August23, 2019
- NASDAQ Composite -2.03% Dow -1.55% S&P 500 -1.63% Russell 2000 -1.88%
- NASDAQ Advancers: 273 / Decliners: 1933
- Today's Volume (vs. Thursday)+43.00%
- Crude $53.57-$1.78, Gold $1522.00+$24.70, VIX 20.04+3.36
Market Movers
- China announced $75 billion in retaliatory tariffs
- Trump announced he will respond to China's tariff announcement this afternoon
- U.S. July New Home Sales 635K vs. consensus 647K
- June revised better at 728K vs 646k previously
- M&A making headlines as Hasbro will acquire Entertainment One in a $4 billion cash deal
- Reaction to earnings: INTU +6%, RRGB + 5%, CRM +5%, FL -15%, HIBB -10%, HPQ -7%, GPS -4%, ROST -3%, BKE -3%
Chris' Commentary
The markets closed mixed to flat on Thursday in a listless trading session. Trading volumes on the consolidate tape were extremely light, in fact yesterday was the slowest day so far in August and the 3rd lightest full day of trading this year. The S&P 500 closed down 0.05%, the Dow closed up 0.03%, the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.36% and the small-cap Russell 2000 index was down 0.25%.
This morning at 7:30am U.S. markets were looking at a positive opening until China announce retaliatory tariffs against the remaining $75 billion of goods imported from the U.S. This was the reason the market opened lower. The new tariffs will come in 2 batches, one on September 1st and the other on December 15th coinciding with the dates the U.S. will add tariffs on Chinese imports. China also announced they will reinstate a 25% tariff on U.S. cars and an additional 5% on auto parts and components in December. China had originally paused these auto tariffs in April.
Traders, economist, media and of course the President were eagerly awaiting FOMC Chairman Powell's comments this morning from Jackson Hole. The markets seem to like Powell's comments initially as the Dow rallied to positive territory, but have since sold off. Trump has since cut loose on two of his favorite punching bags, the Fed and China and this has spooked the markets.
Following Powell's comments he tweeted, "As usual, the Fed did NOTHING! It is incredible that they can "speak" without knowing or asking what I am doing, which will be announced shortly. We have a very strong dollar and a very weak Fed."
On China he then tweeted, "The vast amounts of money made and stolen by China from the United States…will and must STOP. Our great American companies are hereby ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative to China, including bringing your companies HOME and making your products in the USA."
All 11 major S&P 500 sectors are trading in the red. Tech and Energy are both down over 2% and Consumer Discretionary is down nearly the same. Utilities, as a safe play, is only marginally lower. Crude oil is down 2.6% while Gold is up nearly 2%, well above the $1500 level. The dollar is lower while the yield on the 10-yr sits near a three year low 1.537%.
Fed Chairman Powell opening comments in Jackson Hole were appropriately title "Challenges for Monetary Policy. " He placed emphasis on the committee acting appropriately when adding stimulus while acknowledging the deteriorating global economy. He said, "…for the Federal Reserve those challenges flow from our mandate to foster maximum employment and price stability. From this perspective, our economy is now in a favorable place, and I will describe how we are working to sustain these conditions in the face of significant risks we have been monitoring." The Chairman stated that the economy is "close to both goals" while also saying "inflation has been surprisingly stable." All-in-all, he opening comments hit the ball right down the middle concluding, "we are deeply committed to fulfilling our mandate in this challenging era."
Sector Recap
Click the image for larger view
Brian's Technical Take
Risk sentiment suffered another blow following a steep escalation in the U.S. - China trade war. China announced a layering of fresh tariffs on $75B in U.S. goods scheduled to go into effect on September 1st and December 15th. Trump quickly responded with a series of tweets which included an "order" to American companies to immediately start looking for an alternative to China.
Todays 2% decline in the S&P 500 has pushed this week's return back into negative territory for the fourth consecutive week. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield has fallen to 1.53% which marks 2019's lowest closing level. The 10YR Treasury - Bund spread (yesterday's Chart of the Day) has broken down to fresh 52-week lows.
Worth noting is the decline in the traditional safe haven U.S. dollar. Immediately following the "hawkish cut" at the July 31st FOMC, the U.S. dollar index (DXY) "broke out" above a three-month resistance, ~98.32/37, to a two year high, but it was unable to hold above that range for more than one session before a sharp pullback. That week's candlestick formed a bearish "shooting star" pattern which stands as this year's high and reaffirms the important of the now four month resistance zone.
Over the last five consecutive sessions the DXY has returned to the battleground in an attempt to again break through the line of overhead supply, but it has repeatedly been turned back. Yet while today dollar bulls are running for the hills, the longer term trend is still in their favor. Things could get even more "interesting" at this weekend's G7.
Click the image for larger view
