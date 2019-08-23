Stocks Plunge After Trump Orders U.S. Companies to Seek Alternatives to China

NASDAQ Composite -2.03% Dow -1.55% S&P 500 -1.63% Russell 2000 -1.88%

NASDAQ Advancers: 273 / Decliners: 1933

Today's Volume (vs. Thursday) +43.00%



Crude $53.57 -$1.78 , Gold $1522.00 +$24.70 , VIX 20.04 +3.36

Market Movers

China announced $75 billion in retaliatory tariffs

Trump announced he will respond to China's tariff announcement this afternoon

U.S. July New Home Sales 635K vs. consensus 647K

June revised better at 728K vs 646k previously

M&A making headlines as Hasbro will acquire Entertainment One in a $4 billion cash deal

Reaction to earnings: INTU +6%, RRGB + 5%, CRM +5%, FL -15%, HIBB -10%, HPQ -7%, GPS -4%, ROST -3%, BKE -3%

Chris' Commentary

The markets closed mixed to flat on Thursday in a listless trading session. Trading volumes on the consolidate tape were extremely light, in fact yesterday was the slowest day so far in August and the 3rd lightest full day of trading this year. The S&P 500 closed down 0.05%, the Dow closed up 0.03%, the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.36% and the small-cap Russell 2000 index was down 0.25%.

This morning at 7:30am U.S. markets were looking at a positive opening until China announce retaliatory tariffs against the remaining $75 billion of goods imported from the U.S. This was the reason the market opened lower. The new tariffs will come in 2 batches, one on September 1st and the other on December 15th coinciding with the dates the U.S. will add tariffs on Chinese imports. China also announced they will reinstate a 25% tariff on U.S. cars and an additional 5% on auto parts and components in December. China had originally paused these auto tariffs in April.

Traders, economist, media and of course the President were eagerly awaiting FOMC Chairman Powell's comments this morning from Jackson Hole. The markets seem to like Powell's comments initially as the Dow rallied to positive territory, but have since sold off. Trump has since cut loose on two of his favorite punching bags, the Fed and China and this has spooked the markets.

Following Powell's comments he tweeted, "As usual, the Fed did NOTHING! It is incredible that they can "speak" without knowing or asking what I am doing, which will be announced shortly. We have a very strong dollar and a very weak Fed."

On China he then tweeted, "The vast amounts of money made and stolen by China from the United States…will and must STOP. Our great American companies are hereby ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative to China, including bringing your companies HOME and making your products in the USA."

All 11 major S&P 500 sectors are trading in the red. Tech and Energy are both down over 2% and Consumer Discretionary is down nearly the same. Utilities, as a safe play, is only marginally lower. Crude oil is down 2.6% while Gold is up nearly 2%, well above the $1500 level. The dollar is lower while the yield on the 10-yr sits near a three year low 1.537%.

Fed Chairman Powell opening comments in Jackson Hole were appropriately title "Challenges for Monetary Policy. " He placed emphasis on the committee acting appropriately when adding stimulus while acknowledging the deteriorating global economy. He said, "…for the Federal Reserve those challenges flow from our mandate to foster maximum employment and price stability. From this perspective, our economy is now in a favorable place, and I will describe how we are working to sustain these conditions in the face of significant risks we have been monitoring." The Chairman stated that the economy is "close to both goals" while also saying "inflation has been surprisingly stable." All-in-all, he opening comments hit the ball right down the middle concluding, "we are deeply committed to fulfilling our mandate in this challenging era."

Sector Recap

Click the image for larger view

Brian's Technical Take