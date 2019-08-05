Stocks Plummet as Trade Tensions Escalate

NASDAQ Composite -2.82% Dow -2.06% S&P 500 -2.13% Russell 2000 -2.47%

NASDAQ Advancers: 241 / Decliners: 2154

Today's Volume (vs. Friday) -1.45%



Crude -0.83% , Gold +0.80%

Market Movers

China lets the yuan drop to its weakest level in more than a decade

July US ISM Non-Manufacturing 53.7 vs. consensus 55.5; July New Orders 54.1 vs. 55.8 in June

Charlie's Commentary

Taking a glass half full approach to Friday's trading, stocks finished well off their lows of the day despite hitting the panic button early in the session. The Dow closed at 26,461, down about 98 points or 0.4%. The Dow was down as much as 300 points midday. The S&P 500 finished the day at 2,932, down 22 points or 0.7%. The Nasdaq COMP, lost 108 points - 1.3% to closed at 8,004.

One could not ignore the damage done during the week as volatility returned to the markets especially after President Trump's tweet levying 10% tariffs on an additional $300 billion of Chinese goods. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq dropped 3.1% and 3.9% this week, respectively, their biggest weekly drops of 2019. The Dow had its second-worst week of the year, sliding 2.6%. Many pundits have said the President is attempting to "play" the Fed after he was clearly disappointed with their latest 25 bps cut and bewildering. His latest move against China is seen as putting additional pressure on the Fed. Analysts have said these additional tariffs will do further damage to the global economy and also harm the United States. The cost of many consumer goods would rise, and American manufacturers would suffer yet another blow. While the tariff threat should not be discounted as a bluff, the Trump administration is clearly trying to kill two birds with one stone, reaching a trade deal with China and forcing the Fed to cut interest rates. It's a delicate dance that could just as easily backfire.

This morning it has clearly become evident that the Chinese are going to play hardball. In response to President Trump's tariff threat the Chinese government have let the yuan break the seven per dollar threshold tumbling to the weakest level in more than ten years and asking state owned companies to suspend imports of US agricultural products. The fact that they have all but abandoned defending the seven yuan against the dollar level is a pretty clear indication that they have little faith a trade deal will be struck with the US. In what is sure to be one of several tweets to come, President Trump reacted as one would suspect saying "China dropped the price of their currency to an almost a historic low. It's called "currency manipulation." Are you listening Federal Reserve? This is a major violation which will greatly weaken China over time." This tit for tat is having debilitating effects on the averages this morning. The Dow dropped over 600 points mid-morning while the S&P fell -2.30% and Nasdaq tumbled a little over 3.00%

There was only one economic report on the day as we received news on July's ISM Non-Manufacturing Index. The non-manufacturing index fell to 53.7, the weakest reading since August 2016 and well below the consensus forecast of 55.5. This decline follows an ISM report last week that showed a fourth straight month of slower manufacturing growth. Within the report a measure of inventories suffered the biggest drop since December. Export orders also retreated as overseas customers cut back on demand for US services and merchandise.

The action from the Far East has had the obvious debilitating effects to companies and sectors with exposure overseas. Boeing and Caterpillar, both bellwethers of trade are taking it on the chin as is the entire semiconductor space. Treasury yields have plummeted as a result. Yields on the 2 year and 10 year are currently 1.60 and 1.76 respectively reaching some of the lowest levels since November 2016.

Looking at the commodity space, crude is continuing its downward spiral from last week suffering its steepest decline in several years. A lower yuan would raise the cost of dollar denominated oil imports in China, the world's biggest crude importer. In this risk off environment due to the escalating trade war, global economic slowdown and the expectations of more rate cuts gold has risen to a six year high as investors scramble for the safety of bullion.

All sectors within the S&P 500 are trading in the red with riskier groups really getting hammered. Leading, if you can say leading are Utilities (-0.39%), Basic Materials (-1.26%) and Consumer Staples (-1.34%). Lagging and I do mean lagging are Technology (-3.27%), Communications (-2.53%) and Financials (-2.35%).

Economic Calendar w/o August 5th