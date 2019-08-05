Stocks Plummet as Trade Tensions Escalate

Monday, August 5, 2019
- NASDAQ Composite -2.82% Dow -2.06% S&P 500 -2.13% Russell 2000 -2.47%
- NASDAQ Advancers: 241 / Decliners: 2154
- Today's Volume (vs. Friday) -1.45%
- Crude -0.83% , Gold +0.80%
Market Movers
- China lets the yuan drop to its weakest level in more than a decade
- July US ISM Non-Manufacturing 53.7 vs. consensus 55.5; July New Orders 54.1 vs. 55.8 in June
Charlie's Commentary
Taking a glass half full approach to Friday's trading, stocks finished well off their lows of the day despite hitting the panic button early in the session. The Dow closed at 26,461, down about 98 points or 0.4%. The Dow was down as much as 300 points midday. The S&P 500 finished the day at 2,932, down 22 points or 0.7%. The Nasdaq COMP, lost 108 points - 1.3% to closed at 8,004.
One could not ignore the damage done during the week as volatility returned to the markets especially after President Trump's tweet levying 10% tariffs on an additional $300 billion of Chinese goods. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq dropped 3.1% and 3.9% this week, respectively, their biggest weekly drops of 2019. The Dow had its second-worst week of the year, sliding 2.6%. Many pundits have said the President is attempting to "play" the Fed after he was clearly disappointed with their latest 25 bps cut and bewildering. His latest move against China is seen as putting additional pressure on the Fed. Analysts have said these additional tariffs will do further damage to the global economy and also harm the United States. The cost of many consumer goods would rise, and American manufacturers would suffer yet another blow. While the tariff threat should not be discounted as a bluff, the Trump administration is clearly trying to kill two birds with one stone, reaching a trade deal with China and forcing the Fed to cut interest rates. It's a delicate dance that could just as easily backfire.
This morning it has clearly become evident that the Chinese are going to play hardball. In response to President Trump's tariff threat the Chinese government have let the yuan break the seven per dollar threshold tumbling to the weakest level in more than ten years and asking state owned companies to suspend imports of US agricultural products. The fact that they have all but abandoned defending the seven yuan against the dollar level is a pretty clear indication that they have little faith a trade deal will be struck with the US. In what is sure to be one of several tweets to come, President Trump reacted as one would suspect saying "China dropped the price of their currency to an almost a historic low. It's called "currency manipulation." Are you listening Federal Reserve? This is a major violation which will greatly weaken China over time." This tit for tat is having debilitating effects on the averages this morning. The Dow dropped over 600 points mid-morning while the S&P fell -2.30% and Nasdaq tumbled a little over 3.00%
There was only one economic report on the day as we received news on July's ISM Non-Manufacturing Index. The non-manufacturing index fell to 53.7, the weakest reading since August 2016 and well below the consensus forecast of 55.5. This decline follows an ISM report last week that showed a fourth straight month of slower manufacturing growth. Within the report a measure of inventories suffered the biggest drop since December. Export orders also retreated as overseas customers cut back on demand for US services and merchandise.
The action from the Far East has had the obvious debilitating effects to companies and sectors with exposure overseas. Boeing and Caterpillar, both bellwethers of trade are taking it on the chin as is the entire semiconductor space. Treasury yields have plummeted as a result. Yields on the 2 year and 10 year are currently 1.60 and 1.76 respectively reaching some of the lowest levels since November 2016.
Looking at the commodity space, crude is continuing its downward spiral from last week suffering its steepest decline in several years. A lower yuan would raise the cost of dollar denominated oil imports in China, the world's biggest crude importer. In this risk off environment due to the escalating trade war, global economic slowdown and the expectations of more rate cuts gold has risen to a six year high as investors scramble for the safety of bullion.
All sectors within the S&P 500 are trading in the red with riskier groups really getting hammered. Leading, if you can say leading are Utilities (-0.39%), Basic Materials (-1.26%) and Consumer Staples (-1.34%). Lagging and I do mean lagging are Technology (-3.27%), Communications (-2.53%) and Financials (-2.35%).
Economic Calendar w/o August 5th
Monday August 5t h
• 10:00 am July ISM nonmanufacturing index
Tuesday August 6th
• 10 am June Job openings
Wednesday August 7th
• 3 pm June Consumer credit
Thursday August 8th
• 8:30 am 8/3 Weekly jobless claims
• 10:00 am June Wholesale inventories
Friday August 9th
• 8:30 am July Producer price index
Sector Recap
Click the image for larger view
Brian's Technical Take
Brian is on vacation this week. A MACD indicator or moving average conversion / diversion indicator is a measure used by technical analysts to determine buy and sell signals. It plots two moving averages together (the MACD line against the signal line) and looks at their relationship over time. In the most basic terms, when the MACD line crosses over and above the signal line that is a buy signal and inversely when it crosses below that is a sell signal. The semiconductor space had been going gangbusters since mid-May with some recent consolidation. The sector was a leader early last week until President Trump lashed out at China on Thursday and the situation has deteriorated ever since. That has undercut the market and tanked the semi space that has a lot of exposure to China. Looking at the Vaneck Semiconductor ETF, we can clearly see the bearish move in the MACD Chart below reacting to the inflammatory tweet and subsequent action by China.
Click the image for larger view
Nasdaq's Market Intelligence Desk (MID) Team includes:
Charles Brown is Associate Vice President on The Market Intelligence Desk with over 20 years of equity capital markets experience. Charlie has extensive knowledge of equity trading on both floor and screen based marketplaces. Charlie assists with the management of The Market Intelligence Desk and works with Nasdaq listed companies providing them with insightful objective trading analysis.
Steven Brown is a Managing Director on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq with over twenty years of experience in equities. With a focus on client retention he currently covers the Financial, Energy and Media sectors.
Christopher Dearborn is a Managing Director on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq. Chris has over two decades of equity market experience including floor and screen based trading, corporate access, IPOs and asset allocation. Chris is responsible for providing timely, accurate and objective market and trading-related information to Nasdaq-listed companies.
Brian Joyce, CMT is a Managing Director on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq. Before joining Nasdaq Brian spent 16 years as an institutional trader executing equity and options orders for both the buy side and sell side. He also provided trading ideas and wrote technical analysis commentary for an institutional research offering. Brian focuses on helping Nasdaq's Financial, Healthcare and Transportation companies, among others, understand the trading in their stock. Brian is a Chartered Market Technician (CMT).
Michael Sokoll, CFA is Associate Vice President on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq with over 25 years of equity market experience. In this role, he manages a team of professionals responsible for providing NASDAQ-listed companies with real-time trading analysis and objective market information.