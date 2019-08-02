Stocks on weakest run in over 3 years as U.S.-China trade woes deepen

Reuters





By Agamoni Ghosh

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Emerging market assets were battered on Friday by resurgent U.S.-China trade tensions, with investors veering away from riskier assets and taking refuge in safe-haven bonds.

U.S. President Donald Trump hit China with a 10% tariff on the remaining $300 billion of Chinese imports on Thursday, a day after negotiators from both countries concluded a meeting in Shanghai without significant signs of progress.

The yuan was at its lowest levels since last November, while Chinese shares plummeted and Hong Kong's Hang Seng slumped 2.2%.

"With Trump getting impatient with Powell and a rather impossible to meet deadline for a deal before the fresh tariffs kick in, PBoC may consider cutting 7-day repo rates, in order to ease monetary conditions," said Maybank analysts in a note.

South Korean shares shed nearly 1% as Japan's decision to remove Seoul from its "white list" of favoured trading partners put even more strain on the trade-dependent economy which is already reeling from Trump's latest trade outburst.

Indices outside Asia also fell, with stocks in Johannesburg falling more than 2%, while those in Moscow and Istanbul shedding between 0.8% and 1.3%.

Developing world currencies were mixed with Asian currencies under pressure, but those more sensitive to U.S. interest rates as Turkey's lira and South Africa's rand jumped .

Trump's decision has thrown the Fed another curve ball that may force it to again cut interest rates to protect the U.S. economy from trade-policy risks, with October Fed funds rate futures jumping to now fully price in a rate cut in September.

Investors will also be watching out for S&P's review of recession-hit Turkey's credit rating later in the day which comes after the central bank slashed interest rates last week.

